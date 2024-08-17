Twitter
Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats

Not Alia Bhatt, but this superstar was Imtiaz Ali's original choice for Highway, director reveals 'I didn't approach...'

Automobile

This ‘superfast’ electric car battery offers 965 km range from just 9 minutes of charge

Furthermore, these batteries come with a lifespan of 20 years. To charge this Samsung battery, a charger of 480kW to 600kW will be required.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 08:23 PM IST

This ‘superfast’ electric car battery offers 965 km range from just 9 minutes of charge
The South Korean company Samsung recently unveiled a special solid-state battery for electric vehicles at the SNE Battery Day 2024 expo in Seoul that is set to revolutionize the EV industry.

Claims are surfacing that this battery on just 9 minutes of charge, could power an electric car for an impressive 965 km driving range.

Furthermore, these batteries come with a lifespan of 20 years. To charge this Samsung battery, a charger of 480kW to 600kW will be required. This innovative battery technology holds promising potential for use in the upcoming electric cars.

What is a solid-state battery?

A solid-state battery is a device that stores chemical energy and converts it into electrical energy using solid electrolytes. They are similar to lithium-ion batteries that rely on liquid electrolyte batteries, although solid-state batteries choose to use solids instead of liquids. In many electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries are used, relying on liquid electrolyte solution to move between the cathode and anode.

This groundbreaking solid-state battery outshines conventional lithium-ion batteries. It's lighter, smaller, and safer, as it relies on solid materials instead of liquids. This means it not only occupies small space but also boosts overall efficiency.

Samsung is planning to cater to the upscale electric vehicle sector by supplying these higher-priced batteries.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
