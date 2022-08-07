This sporty looking roadster is actually a modified Royal Enfield Meteor 350, check pics

Royal Enfield bikes are popular for customisation and modification projects both in India and abroad because of its long history, enormous fan base, and simple design. These bikes are incredibly easy to work on, and several workshops around the nation specialise in customising them and finding aftermarket components for them is also simple. As a result, RE motorcycles are excellent candidates for a variety of customising tasks.

Designed and built by Modbike, this Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been transformed into a roadster. A new fender, fork gators, and an aftermarket headlight can be seen at the front. Custom handlebars have been installed here with tall mounts.

A new single-piece seat with an integrated LED brake light is installed on a custom-built seat frame and has been stepped up in the centre. Also included in the new design are aftermarket circular rearview mirrors, LED numberplate hangers, and a redesigned baseplate.

A unique exhaust system with two slim end cans has been built here, both of which are believed to be functional. The classic look is completed with the addition of two little leather saddle bags, one on each side of the seat. It also gets a new 17-inch front wheel shod with a 130-section tyre in lieu of the 19-inch front wheel.

To further distinguish it from the rest of the motorbike, the fuel tank and side boxes are painted in a striking blue, white and red pattern. The foot-pegs, on the other hand, have been relocated, which is the most significant modification.

It's unclear whether the engine has undergone any alterations. The Royal Enfield Meteor is driven by a 349cc single cylinder, air-oil cooled engine that produces 20.4 PS of power and 27 Nm of torque. The engine is linked to a 5-speed gearbox with constant mesh.