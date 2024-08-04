This Rs 175900000 car set Guinness world record for becoming fastest car in reverse drive, reaching top speed of…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay takes 6-fer as Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs, lead series 1-0

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

Who is Sanjeev Jain, CEO whom Delhi Police arrested from IGI airport after 60 km chase?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

8 great accidental discovery

8 great accidental discovery

Animals with real super powers

Animals with real super powers

Top sports bikes under Rs 10 lakh in India

Top sports bikes under Rs 10 lakh in India

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

This Rs 175900000 car set Guinness world record for becoming fastest car in reverse drive, reaching top speed of…

Last year, Rimac Nevera, the electric hypercar from Rimac Automobili, secured its name in the Guinness Book of World Records for officially achieving the fastest speed in reverse gear.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 08:01 PM IST

This Rs 175900000 car set Guinness world record for becoming fastest car in reverse drive, reaching top speed of…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While many cars have vied for the title of the fastest car in the world, there is one exceptional vehicle that has carved its own niche by setting a Guinness World Record for being the fastest car in reverse.

Last year, Rimac Nevera, the electric hypercar from Rimac Automobili, secured its name in the Guinness Book of World Records for officially achieving the fastest speed in reverse gear.  

The test was conducted at Germany's Automotive Testing Papenburg Center, which features two direct four-kilometer lanes.

Interestingly, the Croatian automotive manufacturer’s Nevera already reigns as the fastest electric car in the world and now the hypercar has placed itself as the fastest car in the reverse drive after achieving a record-breaking speed of 275.74 km/h (171.34 mph). 

The Nevera managed to break the previous record held by Caterham 7 Fireblade since 2001. Caterham 7 Fireblade had hit a top reverse speed of 165 km/h.

The Guinness World Records representative also took on X (formerly known as Twitter) to officially announce a new record for the fastest speed driving in reverse. Goran Drndak was the test driver who drove this hypercar towards achieving the record-breaking speed.

Rimac decided to modernise the Nevera by introducing a powerful 120 kWh battery. Speaking about the performance, the Nevera can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.74 seconds.

Not only that, it can blaze through a quarter-mile race in just 8.25 seconds, and can reach a maximum speed of 412 km/h (258 mph). The price of this car is around $2.1 million (Rs 17.59 crore approximately).

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Tears rolled down its eyes': Woman recalls how elephant guarded her, family from Wayanad landslides

'Tears rolled down its eyes': Woman recalls how elephant guarded her, family from Wayanad landslides

Data integration strategies: Unifying disparate data sources for comprehensive analysis

Data integration strategies: Unifying disparate data sources for comprehensive analysis

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s film takes disastrous start but beats Ulajh

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s film takes disastrous start but beats Ulajh

Meet man, created history by winning Olympic gold and Oscar both, he is not Stanley Kubrick or Roger Federer...

Meet man, created history by winning Olympic gold and Oscar both, he is not Stanley Kubrick or Roger Federer...

Role of SIPs in financial planning for young professionals

Role of SIPs in financial planning for young professionals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Signs of bad digestive health

Signs of bad digestive health

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement