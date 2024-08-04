This Rs 175900000 car set Guinness world record for becoming fastest car in reverse drive, reaching top speed of…

Last year, Rimac Nevera, the electric hypercar from Rimac Automobili, secured its name in the Guinness Book of World Records for officially achieving the fastest speed in reverse gear.

While many cars have vied for the title of the fastest car in the world, there is one exceptional vehicle that has carved its own niche by setting a Guinness World Record for being the fastest car in reverse.

The test was conducted at Germany's Automotive Testing Papenburg Center, which features two direct four-kilometer lanes.

Interestingly, the Croatian automotive manufacturer’s Nevera already reigns as the fastest electric car in the world and now the hypercar has placed itself as the fastest car in the reverse drive after achieving a record-breaking speed of 275.74 km/h (171.34 mph).

The Nevera managed to break the previous record held by Caterham 7 Fireblade since 2001. Caterham 7 Fireblade had hit a top reverse speed of 165 km/h.

The Guinness World Records representative also took on X (formerly known as Twitter) to officially announce a new record for the fastest speed driving in reverse. Goran Drndak was the test driver who drove this hypercar towards achieving the record-breaking speed.

Congratulations to the team at @AutomobiliRimac whose Rimac Nevera has set a new record for the fastest speed driving in reverse - 275.74 km/h (171.34 mph) pic.twitter.com/6YJj2R4h0u — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 7, 2023

Rimac decided to modernise the Nevera by introducing a powerful 120 kWh battery. Speaking about the performance, the Nevera can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.74 seconds.

Not only that, it can blaze through a quarter-mile race in just 8.25 seconds, and can reach a maximum speed of 412 km/h (258 mph). The price of this car is around $2.1 million (Rs 17.59 crore approximately).

