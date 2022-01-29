THIS recently launched feature by Tata Motors will make you want to buy brand new Tata Safari

According to the latest update from Tata Motors, Tata Safari variants will now include ventilated seats in the front and second-row seats. This feature will increase comfort in Tata Safari XZ+ and XZA+ variants.

Currently, this feature will be launched only for the six-seater trims.

Tata Safari is consistently upending features to keep up with the customer’s demand. Earlier, the firm introduced features like wireless charger, an air purifier, connectivity features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Notably, this upgraded feature doesn’t impact the powertrain of Tata Safari as it will continue to have a 2.0-litre engine giving out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of max torque.

The car’s engine has a combination with a 6-speed-manual transmission and the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Ever since its launch in February 2021, the Tata Safari has won many hearts. The company has launched many versions like Tata Safari Adventure, Gold and Black edition.

Launched at the beginning of 2022, the Tata Safari Black Edition also has a ventilated seat feature. Few special editions are designed with unique exteriors and minimal upgrades to make them better than the standard Tata Safari.