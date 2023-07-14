This powerful Mahindra SUV will now be used by Indian Army, not Mahindra Thar, Scorpio-N

Indian Army’s fleet is not about looks but practicality. There’s no denial that the Thar is one of the affordable and capable offroaders available in the market today but the Indian Army has gone for another Mahindra SUV for its fleet.

Mahindra Thar is the first name that strikes our mind when we talk about a powerful SUV that will look good in the Indian Army fleet. However, the Indian Army’s fleet is not about looks but practicality. There’s no denial that the Thar is one of the affordable and capable offroaders available in the market today but the Indian Army has gone for another Mahindra SUV for its fleet. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will soon join the fleet as the Indian Army has placed an order to deliver 1,850 units. The order from the Indian Army was officially confirmed by Mahindra through a tweet in which it showcased how the cars look like.

This is not the first order from the Indian Army to buy the Mahindra Scorpio. Mahindra also received an order of 1,470 Scorpio Classic from the Indian Army in January this year. It looks like the army is finding the vehicle fit for purpose and now it is expanding the reinforcements. Until now, the SUV used by the Indian Army was the Tata Safari.

For those who are unaware, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 132 PS of power and churns out 300 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. As the SUV we are talking about is especially made for the Indian Army, it will likely be more powerful and have more capabilities.

As per the image shared by Mahindra, the Scorpio Classic for Indian Army will have a new paint job but old Mahindra logo. The SUV will also get an older grille and alloys that were seen in the previous-gen model.