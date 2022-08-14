Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

THIS modified Maruti Suzuki Swift can set a racetrack ablaze

Since its debut in 2005, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has consistently ranked as one of India's best-selling vehicles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 04:43 PM IST

THIS modified Maruti Suzuki Swift can set a racetrack ablaze
THIS modified Maruti Suzuki Swift can set a racetrack ablaze

Maruti Suzuki Swift is a popular and well-liked hatchback in India, thanks to its low price, good fuel economy, and nimble handling and punchy performance. The Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG, the company's CNG variant, was released not too long ago.

Also, READ: Ola Electric to debut of its first electric four-wheeler on Independence Day, will have over 500 km range

Bimble Design has designed a digital depiction of a Maruti Suzuki Swift with the Hyper Bodykit, making it seem lot more aggressive and menacing. Despite its apparent simplicity, the car's appearance has undergone extensive changes to offer a more intimidating effect.

As for the specifics of the design, the first thing that stands out is the larger, brightly coloured body. The hatchback's front bumper is also positioned lower to the ground, contributing to the vehicle's overall reduced profile. Large air intakes are installed in the place of fog lights on the bumper. In addition, the bulge flows into the side panels, which have subtle curves that give it a muscular appearance. The blacked-out headlights contribute to the vehicle's menacing appearance.

For the finishing touches on the back end, they added wide air vents to the sidewalls of the vehicle. The powerful rear bumper is supplemented by black taillights that blend seamlessly with the side air intake. Furthermore, a rear spoiler is added to complete the vehicle's racing look. If deployed properly, the spoiler might provide the necessary downforce while travelling at high speeds.

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Swift can be purchased for as little as Rs 5.92 lakh (ex-showroom) and as much as Rs 8.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre K-series 4-cylinder engine  produces 66 kW of power and 113 Nm of torque which powers the front wheel via a manual or automatic (AMT) transmission.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for faculty posts, apply at aiimsnagpur.edu.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.