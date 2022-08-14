THIS modified Maruti Suzuki Swift can set a racetrack ablaze

Maruti Suzuki Swift is a popular and well-liked hatchback in India, thanks to its low price, good fuel economy, and nimble handling and punchy performance. The Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG, the company's CNG variant, was released not too long ago.

Bimble Design has designed a digital depiction of a Maruti Suzuki Swift with the Hyper Bodykit, making it seem lot more aggressive and menacing. Despite its apparent simplicity, the car's appearance has undergone extensive changes to offer a more intimidating effect.

As for the specifics of the design, the first thing that stands out is the larger, brightly coloured body. The hatchback's front bumper is also positioned lower to the ground, contributing to the vehicle's overall reduced profile. Large air intakes are installed in the place of fog lights on the bumper. In addition, the bulge flows into the side panels, which have subtle curves that give it a muscular appearance. The blacked-out headlights contribute to the vehicle's menacing appearance.

For the finishing touches on the back end, they added wide air vents to the sidewalls of the vehicle. The powerful rear bumper is supplemented by black taillights that blend seamlessly with the side air intake. Furthermore, a rear spoiler is added to complete the vehicle's racing look. If deployed properly, the spoiler might provide the necessary downforce while travelling at high speeds.

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Swift can be purchased for as little as Rs 5.92 lakh (ex-showroom) and as much as Rs 8.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre K-series 4-cylinder engine produces 66 kW of power and 113 Nm of torque which powers the front wheel via a manual or automatic (AMT) transmission.