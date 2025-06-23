Do you know which luxury car became the first choice of Indians? Let's find out below to know more.

The luxury cars in India has always been in high demand, with popular car manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Audi, and Volvo competing for market share. In the financial year 2025, these companies collectively sold 48,849 luxury cars, representing a marginal growth of 0.55% compared to the previous year.

But do you know which luxury car became the first choice of Indians? Let's find out below to know more.

Top 5 Luxury Car Selling Companies in India

Here are the top 5 luxury car selling companies in India for the financial year 2025:

1. Mercedes-Benz

With 18,928 units sold, Mercedes-Benz emerged as the leader in the luxury car segment, witnessing a 4% year-on-year growth. The company's strong presence in the Indian market can be attributed to its wide range of luxury models.

2. BMW

BMW secured the second spot with 15,995 units sold, registering a 4% year-on-year growth. The company's success can be attributed to its premium offerings and strong brand presence.

3. Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover took the third spot with 6,183 units sold, witnessing a significant 40% year-on-year growth. The company's impressive performance can be attributed to its popular models and robust marketing strategies.

4. Audi

Audi India ranked fourth with 5,993 units sold, experiencing a 15% decline in sales compared to the previous year. Despite the decline, Audi remains a prominent player in the luxury car segment.

5. Volvo

Volvo rounded out the top 5 with 1,750 units sold, witnessing an 18.60% decline in sales compared to the previous year. The company needs to revamp its strategy to regain market share.

Mercedes-Benz Journey in India

Mercedes-Benz India was established in 1994 with its headquarters in Pune, Maharashtra. The W124 E-Class was one of the first models introduced, known for its design and impressive aerodynamics. Over time, Mercedes-Benz has continued to deliver luxury cars, solidifying its position in the Indian market

First Mercedes-Benz in India

Interestingly, the first Mercedes-Benz car in India was not owned by a prominent business tycoon like Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, or Gautam Adani. Instead, it was P.D. Singh who became the first Indian to own a Mercedes-Benz when he purchased the W124 E220 model. This car was initially imported by Tata Motors in 1994 as part of a joint venture with Mercedes-Benz and was used by Tata executives, including Ratan Tata.