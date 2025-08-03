This is world’s longest car, has helipad, golf course, swimming pool; with over 75 seats, owned by THIS billionaire, not owned by Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Twitter
Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 12:52 PM IST

Have you ever heard of a car that has a swimming pool, waterbed, jacuzzi and even a helipad? Maybe you haven't heard it, but it's true. This is not a dream, but the world's longest car, named "The American Dream," has it all. Let's know more about it.

The American Dream: The world's longest car

The American Dream is the world's longest car, measuring 100 feet and 1.5 inches in length. It was originally built in 1986 by Jay Ohrberg, a popular custom car designer from California. Initially, the car was 60 feet long, but it was later extended to its current length, earning it a Guinness World Record.

Design and features

This super limousine is a marvel of design and engineering. It has 26 wheels and is powered by two V8 engines, one at the front and one at the rear. The car's features are nothing short of luxurious, including a swimming pool, diving board, waterbed, jacuzzi, bathtub, mini-golf course, and even a helipad. The helipad can carry a weight of 5,000 pounds.

Seating capacity and interior

The American Dream can accommodate more than 75 passengers at a time, making it perfect for weddings or parties. The interior is like a hallway, with a unique seating arrangement. The car's cabin is equipped with television sets, a refrigerator, and a telephone.

Restoration and current owner of world's longest car

After being abandoned for many years, The American Dream was restored to its former glory by Michael Dezer, the owner of the Dezerland Park Car Museum in Orlando, Florida. The restoration process took two and a half years and cost around USD 250,000. The car is now on display at the Dezerland Park Car Museum.

