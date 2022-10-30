This custom Toyota Innova Crysta with Lamborghini Urus kit looks incredible

Screen Grab

Toyota Innova Crysta is a very well-liked multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in India, and it may be customised in a number of different ways. An extremely customised 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta with a Lamborghini Urus–inspired body package. Modifications made by Icon60 Autocustoms in Kerala seek to make this Toyota Innova Crysta seem like a Lamborghini Urus.

But how does one transform an MPV into a sport utility vehicle? The Toyota Innova Crysta's body package is a close match for the Lamborghini Urus, even if it isn't a direct replica. While still retaining its distinctive character, the 2017 Innova Crysta is the first of its class to have the updated design. In addition, the front fascia has a large grille somewhat unlike that of a Urus. The bumper has been replaced with a large vent-like device that sits just below the grille.

In a video posted on YouTube, we see that the Toyota Innova Crysta's original design aspects, like the modified headlamp (which appears mostly the same), have been preserved while the rest of the body has been blended into the design to create a sleek, urban feel. At first sight, the remainder of the body doesn't seem to have altered. Dark door handles and a carbon fibre finish on the OVRMs are just two of the minor stylistic touches it receives, in addition to the standard 18-inch dark alloy wheels.

LED strips combine the tail lights of the Toyota Innova Crysta with the Lamborghini Urus body package. You can also see the roof-mounted spoiler, quad-exhaust-tip rear bumper, and bespoke diffuser. The Innova Crysta gets a facelift from Akrapovic thanks to the addition of twin exhaust tips.

Also, READ: Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon

The inside of the automobile has also been customised. Red wine-colored upholstery decorates the inside. Moreover, the dashboard has been upgraded with forged carbon accents. The customised Toyota Innova Crysta's Nardo Grey exterior paint scheme is a nice finishing touch. It's important to note that the car's engine has also been tweaked. In order to boost the MPV's efficiency, a stage 1 remap has now been applied. The cost of these modifications, done by the modders, is somewhere between 5 and 6 lakh.