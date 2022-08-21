Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

THIS cool crossover is actually a modified Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, check video

Although it is illegal, in India there is a rising trend of personalising cars using aftermarket components.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 03:43 PM IST

THIS cool crossover is actually a modified Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, check video
Screen Grab

Maruti Suzuki's latest product, the Alto k10, was released not too long ago. Despite the fact that the Maruti Suzuki Alto is the best-selling entry-level car, this modified crossover has little resemblance to the original. There are already several aftermarket shops in the Indian market that may create customised versions of well-known automobiles. This is one such instance. Let's take a look at the new items that have been added on this modified Alto. 

Also, READ: New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Design, features, cabin and more

This comprehensive walkaround tour of the basic hatchback may be seen in a video that has been posted on YouTube. The bulk of frills are found on the outside. A major swath of the hood has been removed, the radiator grille has been replaced by a massive hole, and the bumper has a hefty, masculine aspect thanks to its thick, square design and the LED DRL strip mounted above the headlights.

Blacked-out wheel arches that stick out far from the body, large, off-roading tyres with wide tracks, the trademark scissor door opening, a mountain of blue-black plastic cladding, some sparing use of carbon fiber-like material, a fuel-cap access hole in the trunk, a massive roof-mounted spoiler, an upright rear bumper, and distinctive, round taillights set in a separate housing dominate the side profile.

The seats and cabin decor in this modified car is a striking combination of black and crimson. The basic structure is the same as the standard model, but there are many unique touches throughout. These include a racing-inspired, slim steering wheel, diamond-cut upholstery for the roof, seats, and floor mats, a large touch screen infotainment display taking centre stage, and red inserts throughout the cabin to complete the sporty black and red theme.

Because the video's presenter is also the project's creator, we don't know whether or not the car's engine has been modified, but we can assume it is still the 0.8-litre three-cylinder unit used in the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBI issues look out notice against Manish Sisodia amid Delhi liquor policy probe
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.