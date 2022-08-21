THIS cool crossover is actually a modified Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, check video

Screen Grab

Maruti Suzuki's latest product, the Alto k10, was released not too long ago. Despite the fact that the Maruti Suzuki Alto is the best-selling entry-level car, this modified crossover has little resemblance to the original. There are already several aftermarket shops in the Indian market that may create customised versions of well-known automobiles. This is one such instance. Let's take a look at the new items that have been added on this modified Alto.

This comprehensive walkaround tour of the basic hatchback may be seen in a video that has been posted on YouTube. The bulk of frills are found on the outside. A major swath of the hood has been removed, the radiator grille has been replaced by a massive hole, and the bumper has a hefty, masculine aspect thanks to its thick, square design and the LED DRL strip mounted above the headlights.

Blacked-out wheel arches that stick out far from the body, large, off-roading tyres with wide tracks, the trademark scissor door opening, a mountain of blue-black plastic cladding, some sparing use of carbon fiber-like material, a fuel-cap access hole in the trunk, a massive roof-mounted spoiler, an upright rear bumper, and distinctive, round taillights set in a separate housing dominate the side profile.

The seats and cabin decor in this modified car is a striking combination of black and crimson. The basic structure is the same as the standard model, but there are many unique touches throughout. These include a racing-inspired, slim steering wheel, diamond-cut upholstery for the roof, seats, and floor mats, a large touch screen infotainment display taking centre stage, and red inserts throughout the cabin to complete the sporty black and red theme.

Because the video's presenter is also the project's creator, we don't know whether or not the car's engine has been modified, but we can assume it is still the 0.8-litre three-cylinder unit used in the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800.