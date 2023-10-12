Tesla Cybertruck to see nearly 120,000 deliveries in 2024: Analyst

The top Apple analyst also noted that the Cybertruck’s innovative design will probably provide it a competitive edge through 2030.

Elon Musk-run Tesla’s Cybertruck will reportedly witness 100,000 to 120,000 deliveries in 2024 and 240,000 to 260,000 deliveries in 2025.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities, one of Apple’s most respected analysts, expects Cybertruck shipments to begin this year, but only about 100-200 units would likely be delivered to consumers.

“The current shipment estimates for the Cybertruck in 2023, 2024, and 2025 are 100-200, 100,000-120,000, and 240,000-260,000 units, respectively,” Kuo wrote in a Medium post.

“The innovative designs of Cybertruck (such as aerodynamic efficiency) are expected to maintain its competitive advantage until 2030, meaning the all-new designed Cybertruck 2 will likely not start shipping until 2030,” Kua said.

Before the launch of Cybertruck 2, he expects that there will be versions of the Cybertruck with upgraded or modified specifications but with an essentially unchanged form factor design.

The analyst further mentioned the Tesla Cybertruck to become a key contributor to Tesla’s finances.

“It’s clear that the Cybertruck will be a significant contributor to Tesla’s revenue and profit growth for years to come, and this contribution is expected to remain unaffected by seasonality or economic downturns for the foreseeable future,” Kuo stated.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s $25,000 car and the company’s dedicated robotaxi will feature a futuristic design — inspired by the Cybertruck, according to Musk biographer Walter Isaacson.