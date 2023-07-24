Headlines

Tesla Cybertruck spotted with new darker camouflage wrap

A sneak peek into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bali holiday

‘X-men’ hilarious response to Elon Musk’s new Twitter logo, user says, ‘RIP Twitter’

Ready to discuss Manipur issue: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha amid fierce protests by Opposition

Viral: Woman's underwater barbie dance leaves netizens amazed, user says, 'Is physics a joke for you?'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tesla Cybertruck spotted with new darker camouflage wrap

A sneak peek into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bali holiday

Dhindhora Baje Re: Alia-Ranveer's Durga Puja song from RARKPK impresses fans, netizens shower praises on Darshan Rawal

Top 10 vitamin E rich foods

Liver disease: 7 superfoods to fight Jaundice

7 vegetarian foods to boost testosterone levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Dhindhora Baje Re: Alia-Ranveer's Durga Puja song from RARKPK impresses fans, netizens shower praises on Darshan Rawal

Commando spin-off series shows Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's action-packed avatar; fans say 'no one can replace Vidyut'

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals he convinced his teacher he became hotel's night manager as 'acting career didn’t work out'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Tesla Cybertruck spotted with new darker camouflage wrap

Tesla had told suppliers to be ready for Cybertruck release candidates in late August, followed by the production in early October. While the vehicle was covered, it was easy to recognise the electric pickup truck.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Elon Musk-owned Tesla's Cybertruck has been spotted with a new darker camouflage wrap.A member of the Cybertruck Owners Club forum shared some images of the new Cybertruck wrap, reports Electrek.

The wrap is darker and better at hiding the electric pickup truck's design features. Earlier this month, the auto-maker had announced that it built the "first Cybertruck".

However, with the release of its quarter two (Q2) earnings, the company confirmed that it is currently only producing release candidates, last step before the official start of production.

The new wrap "could be used to help hide the final design of the Cybertruck or Tesla could be testing wraps on the electric truck since it is going to be the only way to make the vehicle look different than the standard stainless steel colour", the report said.

The company recently said it is testing Cybertruck vehicles around the world for final certification and validation. Last month, the electric pickup truck's prototype was spotted arriving in New Zealand by plane, possibly for its last winter testing.

Tesla had told suppliers to be ready for Cybertruck release candidates in late August, followed by the production in early October. While the vehicle was covered, it was easy to recognise the electric pickup truck.

Earlier, a prototype of the truck was spotted going through a drive-through in California and it was equipped with camouflage.  Also, a Cybertruck prototype was spotted stuck in a field in rural Texas in May this year.

In December last year, the electric truck was spotted being worked on in Texas.  The company had claimed that the electric pickup truck would hit the market by the end of 2021 when it first announced the Cybertruck in 2019.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NEET success story: Meet Swayam Shakti Tripathy, Odisha's medical entrance exam topper who studied for 13 hours daily

Viral Video: Rumoured lovebirds Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Juhu PVR, twin in black and white

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Meet one of Mumbai's richest men who bought Rs 1200 crore house in London; not Mukesh Ambani, Radhakishan Damani

Government ratifies 8.15% interest rate on Employees Provident Fund for 2022-23

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE