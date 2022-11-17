Tesla Cybertruck replica spotted in India, can you guess which car it actually is

Tesla Cybertruck replica

While Tesla promised to release the Cybertruck in 2019, the company has yet to do so. The launch date was moved up many times, but they still couldn't get the electric pickup truck to consumers in time. The international automaker also made an official foray into the Indian market, although it was ultimately unsuccessful here. One of the Indian fans lost patience and decided to build his own Tesla Cybertruck because of the delays.

The Indian-built Tesla Cybertruck made its social media debut when it was spotted by Car.Crazy.India during the recent "The Valley Run (TVR)" in Maharashtra. Pictures indicate that great care was taken to replicate the look of the Tesla Cybertruck of electric vehicles. A worker is seen in the photos working on the Tesla Cybertruck ripoff, replacing the vehicle's tyres.

The replica vehicle made in India doesn't seem to be electric like the first Tesla Cybertruck. Unfortunately, specifics on the car are sketchy at best.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, said in October 2022 that the electric pickup truck may "function momentarily as a boat" and be useful for crossing aquatic bodies, bringing the Tesla Cybertruck back into the news after a lengthy hiatus.

Musk claims the plan is to have a Tesla Cybertruck cross the Gulf of Mexico from South Padre Island, Texas, to SpaceX's Starbase. Meanwhile, he clarified that these bodies of water are no match for the Cybertruck since it is waterproof. The vehicle can even make it across waters that "are not too rough," he said.

There was a tweet that said something to the effect of "Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to function momentarily as a boat, so it can traverse rivers, lakes, and even seas that aren't too turbulent,." He said, "Must be able to traverse the channel from Starbase to South Padre Island.