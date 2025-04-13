Tesla launches a new Long Range Cybertruck in the US with a higher price and extended battery range.

Tesla has introduced a new version of its much-talked-about Cybertruck in the United States. Called the “Long Range” variant, this new model comes with a bigger driving range and a higher price tag, according to the company’s official website.

The “Long Range” Cybertruck is now the most affordable option among the three versions Tesla currently offers, priced at USD 69,990. While it's considered the "cheapest" in the lineup, it’s still nearly USD 10,000 more expensive than Tesla’s earlier rear-wheel drive model of the Cybertruck. The company has not released detailed specifications yet, but the name suggests that it will be able to cover more miles on a single charge, which many potential buyers might find attractive.

Tesla’s decision to release a new version comes at a time when electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining popularity, but competition in the EV market is also increasing. Tesla is hoping that the updated features of the Long Range model, along with the futuristic design of the Cybertruck, will help draw more interest from customers in the U.S. and possibly other markets in the future.

Investors Stay Cautious Despite Market Gains

While Tesla’s Cybertruck news has excited some fans, many investors are still cautious about putting more money into the stock market. In 2024, stock prices have soared, and valuations are high, making it harder for investors to confidently find good opportunities.

To help with this, Investing.com’s ProPicks AI has introduced six model portfolios that track high-performing stocks. These portfolios aim to help investors spot promising investment options. For instance, ProPicks recently identified nine lesser-known stocks that jumped over 25% this year.

Many are now wondering whether Tesla (TSLA) will continue to be one of the top-performing stocks, especially with new products like the updated Cybertruck boosting attention.