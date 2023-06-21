Tesla cars to be launched in India? Elon Musk talks about future of Tesla after meeting PM Modi

Elon Musk meets PM Modi in New York (Photo - PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a visit to the United States, where he met with several businessmen and artists in New York, including billionaire and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who also runs electric vehicle company Tesla, which manufactures cars in the US.

Apart from focusing on the Twitter guidelines, Elon Musk talked about the future business prospects in India after meeting with PM Modi, and how investing in the country is a promising business venture for businessmen like him.

As electric cars and vehicles are being seen as the future of automobiles, many are awaiting the launch of Elon Musk’s Tesla cars in India. The Tesla founder finally broke his silence about launching the much-awaited brand in India after his meeting with PM Modi.

Asked if Tesla will enter the Indian market, Musk said he is planning to visit the country next year. "I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," he said, as per PTI reports.

"I would like to thank the prime minister for his support and hopefully we will be able to announce something in the not so distant future," Musk said. "We do not want to jump the gun on an announcement but I think it is quite likely that it will be a significant investment in our relationship with India," the Tesla CEO said.

While describing his talks with PM Modi about the future prospects in the country, Elon Musk said that India is a great country for solar energy investment, something which he is looking at in the near future.

Apart from meeting Elon Musk, PM Modi is set to be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in the White House for dinner on June 22.

(With PTI inputs)

