Tata Tiago NRG iCNG launched in India, price starts at Rs 7.39 lakh

Tata Tiago NRG iCNG will come with several new editions.

Tata Motors has launched the new Tata Tiago NRG iCNG in India. Tiago NRG iCNG is India’s first toughroader CNG with a high ground clearance of 177 mm and retuned suspension. Tata Tiago NRG iCNG will be available in two trims - Tata XT Tiago NRG iCNG and Tata Tiago NRG iCNG priced at Rs 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Tiago iCNG will be available in four colour options - Foresta Green, Fire Red, Polar White, and Cloudy Grey.

Introduced in 2022, the iCNG technology by Tata Motors has witnessed an impressive response from customers. The Tiago NRG iCNG comes with the new ‘iCNG’ badging in the exteriors and is equipped with SUV design elements such as armoured front cladding, infinity black roof with roof rails, a muscular tailgate, satin skid plate, squircle wheel arches, and 14” Hyperstyle wheels.

The Tiago’s portfolio, consisting of petrol, iCNG, and electric powertrains is an integral part of Tata Motors’ ‘New Forever’ range. Launched in 2016, Tata Motors has witnessed significant success with the Tiago and has sold Over 4.4 lakh units since its launch.

Also read: Apple iPhone 12 available at lowest price ever, up to Rs 19,000 discount on Flipkart



Commenting on NRG iCNG’s distinctive design and capabilities, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “Since its inception, the Tiago NRG nameplate has received an overwhelming response from our customers. They have been appreciative of its SUV inspired design language, muscular stance, and high ground clearance, cementing its position as the Urban Toughroader.”

“In line with Tata Motors’ ‘New Forever’ brand philosophy of continuously refreshing our portfolio, we are delighted to launch the iCNG avatar of the Tiago NRG. This newest addition to our range will offer our customers with the best of both worlds – a car that is the perfect companion for the Indian terrains and is packed with intelligent technology features for utmost comfort and convenience.” he further added.