Tata Tiago hatchback crosses 5 lakh sales milestone, preferred by first-time car buyers

In January 2020, Tiago received a 4-star safety rating from GNCAP, establishing itself as the safest hatch in its segment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 03:12 PM IST

Tata Tiago

Tata Motors has announced that the Tiago has achieved a significant milestone of 500,000 sales mark. The last 1 lakh units sold have come within a span of 15 months. The celebration commenced with a symbolic roll-out at the Sanand facility in Gujarat, which is the home ground for the Tiago. 

The Tiago range comes in multiple powertrain options of Petrol, CNG & Electric. In addition, the Tiago NRG comes in an SUV inspired design with off-roading capabilities which is also available in both Petrol and CNG options. Tiago’s Net Promoter Score has received the highest rating of 51.
 
The profile of Tiago buyers showcases its resonance with young and aspirational individuals, with an average buyer age of 35 years. 60% of Tiago's sales come from urban markets and the remaining 40% from the rural markets. Tiago has also witnessed a positive shift in female buyers, who contribute approximately 10% of its sales. Notably, Tiago has gained immense popularity among first-time car buyers, with 71% of its customers making their maiden car purchase in FY23.

