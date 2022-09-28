Tata Tiago EV to launch in India today, watch it live HERE [Video]

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV will be launched in India today (September 28). The Tata Tiago EV launch event will begin at 11:30am and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the country. At the launch event, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) will reveal the Tata Tiago EV price, range, design, features and more. If reports are to be believed, the new Tiago EV will be the most affordable electric hatchback in the country. As revealed by the company, the Tata Tiago EV will be first of the 10 EVs that the automaker will launch in different product segments, body styles and affordability levels. The new Tiago EV will join the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV in the company’s electric vehicles lineup. You can watch the livestream of Tata Tiago EV launch event from the link below.





When it comes to looks, the Tata Tiago EV will likely have a similar design as the ICE based Tiago. The only visible difference in the Tata Tiago EV is expected to be the closed front grille with EV badging. Tata has confirmed that the car will have the cabin with blue accents and leatherette seats.

Reports suggest that the Tata Tiago EV will be equipped with a 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack as seen in Tata Tigor EV. It can be expected that Tata Tiago EV will get 80% of the power in an hour when charged with a DC charger. The car is expected to get over 300kms of range.

Tata Motors has revealed that the Tiago EV will have connected car technology and will also get support for smartwatch connectivity.