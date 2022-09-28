Tata Tiago EV launched in India at Rs 8.49 lakh, delivers over 300kms of range on a single charge

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable electric car in India. This is an introductory price and it will be available for the first 10,000 customers. Bookings for the new Tata Tiago EV will begin from October 10 and deliveries for the new EV will begin from January 2023. The car will be available with various battery and charging options. The company claims that the car delivers over 315kms of range in a single charge. Here is the variant wise pricing of the new Tata Tiago EV.

The Tata Tiago EV will be offered in seven variants in two battery packs to choose from - 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. The car also supports two charging options - 3.3 kW AC and 7.2 kW AC.

In terms of looks, the Tata Tiago EV looks quite similar to the ICE version of the car but it gets some noticeable changes such as the closed front grille finished in a glossy black shade with a tri-arrow design in a Teal Blue tint, EV badging and projector headlights. The Tata Tiago EV rides on 14-inch steel wheels.

When it comes to cabin, the Tata Tiago EV will feature blue accents and leatherette seats. It also gets a 7--inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Tata Motors has revealed that the Tiago EV will have connected car technology and will also get support for smartwatch connectivity.