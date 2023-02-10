Tata Tiago EV gets Rs 20,000 price hike, here’s how much it costs now

Tata Tiago EV.

Tata Motors has announced the new prices of Tata Tiago EV, bringing to an end the launch pricing offered to its first 20,000 customers. The Tiago EV now starts at Rs 8.69 Lakh (ex-showroom). As per Tata Motors, this price increase of Rs 20,000 across all the variants has been kept to a minimum, so that the Tiago EV remains an attractive proposition for new EV customers. To recall, Tata Tiago EV was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The company started accepting bookings for the electric vehicles in October and Tata Motors was able to secure 10,000 bookings on the first day. Here is the variant-wise pricing of the new Tata Tiago EV.

In terms of looks, the Tata Tiago EV looks quite similar to the ICE version of the car but it gets some noticeable changes such as the closed front grille finished in a glossy black shade with a tri-arrow design in a Teal Blue tint, EV badging and projector headlights. The Tata Tiago EV rides on 14-inch steel wheels.

The Tata Tiago EV comes in seven variants in two battery packs to choose from - 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. The car also supports two charging options - 3.3 kW AC and 7.2 kW AC. The company claims that the car delivers over 315kms of range in a single charge.

When it comes to the cabin, the Tata Tiago EV features blue accents and leatherette seats. It also gets a 7--inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Tata Motors has revealed that the Tiago EV will have connected car technology and will also get support for smartwatch connectivity.