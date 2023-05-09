Tata Tiago EV becomes fastest in its segment with over 10,000 deliveries

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Motors has announced the achievement of the 10K delivery mark for the Tiago EV, making it the Fastest EV to achieve this milestone in less than four months. This announcement comes shortly after the Tiago EV became the ‘Fastest Booked EV in India’, receiving 10K bookings in just 24 hours and 20K bookings by December 2022.

To recall, Tata Tiago EV was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The company started accepting bookings for the electric vehicles in October and Tata Motors was able to secure 10,000 bookings on the first day.

In terms of looks, the Tata Tiago EV looks quite similar to the ICE version of the car but it gets some noticeable changes such as the closed front grille finished in a glossy black shade with a tri-arrow design in a Teal Blue tint, EV badging and projector headlights. The Tata Tiago EV rides on 14-inch steel wheels.

The Tata Tiago EV comes in seven variants in two battery packs to choose from - 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. The car also supports two charging options - 3.3 kW AC and 7.2 kW AC. The company claims that the car delivers over 315kms of range in a single charge.

When it comes to the cabin, the Tata Tiago EV features blue accents and leatherette seats. It also gets a 7--inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Tata Motors has revealed that the Tiago EV will have connected car technology and will also get support for smartwatch connectivity.