Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Tata Tiago EV becomes fastest in its segment with over 10,000 deliveries

The Tata Tiago EV comes in seven variants in two battery packs to choose from - 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 09:21 AM IST

Tata Tiago EV becomes fastest in its segment with over 10,000 deliveries
Tata Tiago EV

Tata Motors has announced the achievement of the 10K delivery mark for the Tiago EV, making it the Fastest EV to achieve this milestone in less than four months. This announcement comes shortly after the Tiago EV became the ‘Fastest Booked EV in India’, receiving 10K bookings in just 24 hours and 20K bookings by December 2022.

To recall, Tata Tiago EV was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The company started accepting bookings for the electric vehicles in October and Tata Motors was able to secure 10,000 bookings on the first day. 

In terms of looks, the Tata Tiago EV looks quite similar to the ICE version of the car but it gets some noticeable changes such as the closed front grille finished in a glossy black shade with a tri-arrow design in a Teal Blue tint, EV badging and projector headlights. The Tata Tiago EV rides on 14-inch steel wheels.

The Tata Tiago EV comes in seven variants in two battery packs to choose from - 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. The car also supports two charging options - 3.3 kW AC and 7.2 kW AC. The company claims that the car delivers over 315kms of range in a single charge. 

When it comes to the cabin, the Tata Tiago EV features blue accents and leatherette seats. It also gets a 7--inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Tata Motors has revealed that the Tiago EV will have connected car technology and will also get support for smartwatch connectivity.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Punjab news: Another explosion near Golden Temple in Amritsar, second within 3 days
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.