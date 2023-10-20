Tata Safari, Tata Harrier with 1.5-litre petrol engine confirmed, to launch in 2025

The petrol version of the Tata Safari and Harrier will be slightly cheaper than the diesel version of the SUV. Currently, the Tata Harrier price in India starts at Rs 15.49 lakh, while the Safari is priced from Rs 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors recently launched the 2023 Tata Safari and Tata Harrier facelift in India with big upgrades in terms of looks and features, however the new SUVs from Tata are still only available with a diesel engine, restricting the sale of the SUVs. But at the launch of the new Tata Safari and Harrier, the company revealed that it plans to introduce a turbo-petrol engine in the coming years.

The petrol versions of the 2023 Tata Harrier and Tata Safari will likely be powered by a new 1.5-litre TGDi 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that was showcased by the company at the Auto Expo 2023. The petrol engine produced 168 BHP and churns out 280 Nm of torque. It can be paired with a 6-speed manual and a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The petrol version of the Tata Safari and Harrier will be slightly cheaper than the diesel version of the SUV. Currently, the Tata Harrier price in India starts at Rs 15.49 lakh, while the Safari is priced from Rs 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

At this moment it is necessary for Tata Motors to roll out a petrol version of their flagship SUVs. Rivals of Tata Motors’ SUV like Mahindra, Hyundai, MG already offer petrol versions of their mid size SUVs.