ODI World Cup 2023: Big blow for India ahead of New Zealand clash as this star player set to miss action

ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest to 26,000 international runs

ODI World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer joins England squad in Mumbai ahead of must-win match against South Africa

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RapidX Train Launch: PM Modi flags off India's 1st Regional Rapid Transit System Corridor

Tata Safari, Tata Harrier with 1.5-litre petrol engine confirmed, to launch in 2025

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Diabetes: 7 Ayurvedic drinks to help control blood sugar levels

Actors who changed their names

9 superfoods to help ease arthritis pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

'We are helpless, Lawrence Bishnoi had maun vrat': Sidhu Moosewala's father on virtual court hearing in murder case

Meet star kid who did not give one solo hit for 11 years, was still called star, won National Film Award controversially

'Divorce from Shilpa Shetty?': Raj Kundra hints at separation, requests fans to give some time, netizens react

Automobile

Tata Safari, Tata Harrier with 1.5-litre petrol engine confirmed, to launch in 2025

The petrol version of the Tata Safari and Harrier will be slightly cheaper than the diesel version of the SUV. Currently, the Tata Harrier price in India starts at Rs 15.49 lakh, while the Safari is priced from Rs 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

Tata Motors recently launched the 2023 Tata Safari and Tata Harrier facelift in India with big upgrades in terms of looks and features, however the new SUVs from Tata are still only available with a diesel engine, restricting the sale of the SUVs. But at the launch of the new Tata Safari and Harrier, the company revealed that it plans to introduce a turbo-petrol engine in the coming years. 

The petrol versions of the 2023 Tata Harrier and Tata Safari will likely be powered by a new 1.5-litre TGDi 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that was showcased by the company at the Auto Expo 2023. The petrol engine produced 168 BHP and churns out 280 Nm of torque. It can be paired with a 6-speed manual and a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The petrol version of the Tata Safari and Harrier will be slightly cheaper than the diesel version of the SUV. Currently, the Tata Harrier price in India starts at Rs 15.49 lakh, while the Safari is priced from Rs 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

At this moment it is necessary for Tata Motors to roll out a petrol version of their flagship SUVs. Rivals of Tata Motors’ SUV like Mahindra, Hyundai, MG already offer petrol versions of their mid size SUVs.

