Automobile

Tata Safari, rival to Hyundai Alcazar Facelift gets massive discount, save up to Rs…

These offers will be available on Tata’s petrol, diesel, and CNG-powered vehicles until October 31, 2024.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 08:39 PM IST

Tata Safari, rival to Hyundai Alcazar Facelift gets massive discount, save up to Rs…
Indian automobile manufacturer Tata Motors has launched its biggest ever ‘Festival of Cars,’ which offers massive discounts and benefits across its popular lineup of cars and SUVs. As part of the festive season approaching soon in India, buyers can save of up to Rs 2.05 lakh on purchasing Tata cars.

These offers will be available on Indian carmaker’s petrol, diesel, and CNG-powered vehicles until October 31, 2024.

Tata Motors will offer festive discounts on it’s popular range including the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, Safari, and Harrier. However, the Punch and the recently launched Curvv are not included in these offers. The offers would also vary depending on the model and variant you choose.

The Tata Tiago is now being offered at a price of Rs 4.99 lakh, with discounts up to Rs 65,000 depending on the variant. Tigor starts at Rs 5.99 lakh with a price cut of Rs 30,000 and Altroz starts at Rs 6.49 lakh with a reduction of Rs 45000. The company now offers Nexon at Rs 7.99 lakh, with savings of up to Rs 80,000.

Additionally, Tata Motors' larger models like Safari and Harrier are also being offered at massive discounts. Tata Safari, rival to the newly launched  Hyundai Alcazar Facelift starts at Rs 15.49 lakh, with huge savings up to Rs 1.8 lakh. On the other hand, Harrier comes at a price tag of Rs 14.99 lakh, with a Rs 1.6 lakh discount available.

Moreover, Tata Motors is also offering customers additional benefits, such as exchange bonuses of up to Rs 45,000, available at selected showrooms. 

While announcing the launch of the ‘Festival of Cars,’ Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “As the festive season unfolds, we are delighted to present a spectacular array of enticing offers for our valued customers. With total benefits of up to Rs 2.05 lakh on ICE vehicles, this year’s festive celebration includes attractive price reductions along with exciting exchange and cash benefits. We are confident that customers will seize this exceptional opportunity to own a Tata car, bringing home the best of safety and design.”

 

