Tata Safari, Harrier available with up to Rs 65,000 discount, check November deals

Tata Motors' sales have been strong over the last several months, despite the fact that the auto industry as a whole is going through somewhat of a rough patch due to rising prices and supply chain concerns. Tata is giving steep rebates and trade-in incentives of up to Rs 65,000, depending on the model you choose. The benefits you may take advantage of with various models are described below.

Safari and Harrier

When compared to the other vehicles in their price range, the Harrier and the Safari immediately get the largest reduction in their price. You may save up to Rs. 65,000 between the Harrier and the Safari price cuts. Only the manual and automatic-transmission Kaziranga Edition and Jet Edition models are eligible for this price reduction. You'll save a total of Rs. 35,000 thanks to the cash discount, Rs. 30,000 from the exchange bonus, and Rs. 5,000 from the business discount.

All other iterations may get compensation of up to Rs. 55,000. That includes the XMS and XMAS variations that were just released, with a maximum savings of Rs 45,000, according to Rushlane.

Tiago

The total benefits On Tata Tiago add up to Rs 33,000. Tiago's benefits package consists of a cash discount in the amount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus in the amount of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount in the amount of Rs 3,000.

Tigor

A discount of up to Rs. 38,000 may be applied to the purchase price of a Tigor. Included in this total are a Rs 20,000 cash discount, a Rs 15,000 exchange incentive, and a Rs 3,000 corporate discount. A discount of up to Rs. 38,000 is available on all Tigor models, regardless of transmission.

Tigor and Tiago CNG

A cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is given to both Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG, followed by an exchange incentive of Rs. 15,000. Each and every Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG model is entitled to this price reduction.

Tata Altroz

On the premium hatchback Altroz, savings of up to Rs. 23,000 are available. Discounts in the amount of Rs 10,000, a bonus in the form of an exchange of Rs 10,000, and a bonus from the corporate discount to Rs 3,000.