Tata Punch EV breaks cover, bookings open at Rs 21000, to offer range of…

Starting today, customers can book their Punch.ev by visiting their nearest Tata Motors showrooms authorized for EV sales or Tata.ev stores by making a payment of just Rs 21,000.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) has introduced its first advanced Pure EV architecture – acti.ev (pronounced as active). acti.ev stands for (Advanced Connected Tech-Intelligent Electric Vehicle) and will underpin future products from the TPEM portfolio. Punch.ev will be the first product based on this Pure Electric Architecture, which will spawn a variety of products with multiple body styles and sizes. Starting today, customers can book their Punch.ev by visiting their nearest Tata Motors showrooms authorized for EV sales or Tata.ev stores by making a payment of just Rs 21,000. Bookings can also be made online.

acti.ev features an optimised battery pack design, with cells tested to advanced global standards – leading to 10% improvement in energy density. This battery pack design also offers multiple range options from 300 km ~ 600 km. The architecture also allows for modularity in choosing the right drivetrain option for the appropriate product, between AWD, RWD, and FWD. acti.ve can support 7.2kW to 11kW on board charger for AC fast charging and DC Fast Charging upto 150kW – thereby adding ~100 km range in just 10 minutes.

The second layer of this architecture can house multiple body styles with a reinforced body structure capable of meeting future GNCAP / BNCAP safety protocols. acti.ev maximises cabin space and storage with a flat floor without a transmission tunnel, and an added frunk, therefore allowing more space for occupants in the cabin. Its lower center of gravity helps in improved driving dynamics and handling.

acti.ev is a future ready scalable architecture with higher computing powers and ADAS level 2 capabilities. The architecture is ready for ADAS L2+ capabilities – ensuring higher standards of safety and navigation capabilities. Its 5G readiness allows for advanced network speeds with seamless connectivity. The architecture will also support Vehicle to Load (V2L) and Vehicle to Vehicle Charging (V2V) technology.

This architecture is based on future ready scalable cloud architecture that promises an enhanced user experience, with Arcade.ev, an in-car app suite. Furthermore, acti.ev is loaded with cutting-edge solutions that not only promise superior connectivity but advanced over-the-air updates for software and other features.