Tata Punch EV breaks cover, bookings open at Rs 21000, to offer range of…

Headlines

David Warner finds his lost baggy green during farewell Test; shares video message

COVID-19: India reports 761 new cases, 12 deaths; 619 JN.1 cases so far

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Janhvi Kapoor to replace Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan’s Dulhania franchise? Filmmaker says ‘we will give...'

Who is DCW chief Swati Maliwal nominated for Rajya Sabha by AAP?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Who is DCW chief Swati Maliwal nominated for Rajya Sabha by AAP?

'You are not a batter if...': Sunil Gavaskar slams SENA media after bowlers' dominance in Newlands Test

Foods and drinks you should avoid in winter

10 drinks to help you digest better

9 times Indian actresses slayed on the international red carpet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Indian Police Force trailer: Sidharth, Shilpa, Vivek in action to hunt for 'monster' behind multiple blasts in Delhi

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain flirts with Ayesha Khan, sings ‘Bheege Honth Tere’ for her; Ankita Lokhande says ‘kya gandi...'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Tata Punch EV breaks cover, bookings open at Rs 21000, to offer range of…

Starting today, customers can book their Punch.ev by visiting their nearest Tata Motors showrooms authorized for EV sales or Tata.ev stores by making a payment of just Rs 21,000.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 01:55 PM IST

article-main
Tata Punch EV
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) has introduced its first advanced Pure EV architecture – acti.ev (pronounced as active). acti.ev stands for (Advanced Connected Tech-Intelligent Electric Vehicle) and will underpin future products from the TPEM portfolio. Punch.ev will be the first product based on this Pure Electric Architecture, which will spawn a variety of products with multiple body styles and sizes. Starting today, customers can book their Punch.ev by visiting their nearest Tata Motors showrooms authorized for EV sales or Tata.ev stores by making a payment of just Rs 21,000. Bookings can also be made online.  

acti.ev features an optimised battery pack design, with cells tested to advanced global standards – leading to 10% improvement in energy density. This battery pack design also offers multiple range options from 300 km ~ 600 km. The architecture also allows for modularity in choosing the right drivetrain option for the appropriate product, between AWD, RWD, and FWD. acti.ve can support 7.2kW to 11kW on board charger for AC fast charging and DC Fast Charging upto 150kW – thereby adding ~100 km range in just 10 minutes.

 The second layer of this architecture can house multiple body styles with a reinforced body structure capable of meeting future GNCAP / BNCAP safety protocols. acti.ev maximises cabin space and storage with a flat floor without a transmission tunnel, and an added frunk, therefore allowing more space for occupants in the cabin. Its lower center of gravity helps in improved driving dynamics and handling.

acti.ev is a future ready scalable architecture with higher computing powers and ADAS level 2 capabilities. The architecture is ready for ADAS L2+ capabilities – ensuring higher standards of safety and navigation capabilities. Its 5G readiness allows for advanced network speeds with seamless connectivity. The architecture will also support Vehicle to Load (V2L) and Vehicle to Vehicle Charging (V2V) technology.

This architecture is based on future ready scalable cloud architecture that promises an enhanced user experience, with Arcade.ev, an in-car app suite. Furthermore, acti.ev is loaded with cutting-edge solutions that not only promise superior connectivity but advanced over-the-air updates for software and other features. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, secured AIR...

Moderate to dense fog covers North India, visibility reduced: IMD

DCGI bans all charges, except supply, processing costs on blood units

Nupur Shikhare jogs 8 km on Mumbai roads, plays dhol on his way to wedding with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

AIRPORTELs Revolutionizes Travel With Seamless Delivery and Storage Solutions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE