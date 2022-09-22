Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

Tata Punch Camo Edition with new features launched in India at Rs 6.85 lakh, check details

The Tata Punch Camo Edition will come in an all-new Foliage Green colour on the outside with dual-tone roof colour options.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

Tata Punch Camo Edition with new features launched in India at Rs 6.85 lakh, check details
Tata Punch Camo Edition

Tata Motors has launched the new Tata Punch Camo Edition in India to mark the first anniversary of the compact SUV. The new Tata Punch Camo Edition offers a new colour theme with a bunch of features and will be available in the Rhythm and Dazzle packs of the Adventure and Accomplished personas. The Tata Punch Camo will be offered at a starting price of Rs 6.85 lakhs (ex-showroom New Delhi) and will be available across all Tata Motors authorised dealerships, starting today.

The Tata Punch Camo Edition will come in an all-new Foliage Green colour on the outside with dual-tone roof colour options (Piano Black and Pristine White). With this addition, the Punch will now be available in a mix of nine colour options. The interiors of the Camo Edition sport a unique military green colour and camouflaged seat upholstery. The car wears a Camo badging on the fenders and will be available in both MT and AMT transmissions. 

Furthermore, the car comes equipped with an array of features such as a 7-inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay with 6 speakers, 16-inch charcoal diamond-cut alloy wheels and a reverse parking camera. Other interesting additions to the Camo edition include LED DRLs and tail lamps, push Start/Stop button, cruise control and front fog lamps.

Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine and it is India’s safest sub-compact SUV with a 5-Star GNCAP rating. The youngest member of Tata Motors’ PV family has managed to establish its position among Indian car buyers and its highest ever sales of 12,006 units in August 2022.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIA, ED raid PFI offices, houses in 'largest operation ever', 100 operatives arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.