Tata Punch Camo Edition with new features launched in India at Rs 6.85 lakh, check details

Tata Punch Camo Edition

Tata Motors has launched the new Tata Punch Camo Edition in India to mark the first anniversary of the compact SUV. The new Tata Punch Camo Edition offers a new colour theme with a bunch of features and will be available in the Rhythm and Dazzle packs of the Adventure and Accomplished personas. The Tata Punch Camo will be offered at a starting price of Rs 6.85 lakhs (ex-showroom New Delhi) and will be available across all Tata Motors authorised dealerships, starting today.

The Tata Punch Camo Edition will come in an all-new Foliage Green colour on the outside with dual-tone roof colour options (Piano Black and Pristine White). With this addition, the Punch will now be available in a mix of nine colour options. The interiors of the Camo Edition sport a unique military green colour and camouflaged seat upholstery. The car wears a Camo badging on the fenders and will be available in both MT and AMT transmissions.

Furthermore, the car comes equipped with an array of features such as a 7-inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay with 6 speakers, 16-inch charcoal diamond-cut alloy wheels and a reverse parking camera. Other interesting additions to the Camo edition include LED DRLs and tail lamps, push Start/Stop button, cruise control and front fog lamps.

Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine and it is India’s safest sub-compact SUV with a 5-Star GNCAP rating. The youngest member of Tata Motors’ PV family has managed to establish its position among Indian car buyers and its highest ever sales of 12,006 units in August 2022.