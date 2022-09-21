Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

Tata Nexon XZ+(L) variant launched in India at Rs 11.37 lakh, gets new features

Tata Motors is currently gearing up to launch its most affordable electric vehicle, Tata Tiago EV, in India next week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 01:22 PM IST

Tata Nexon XZ+(L) variant launched in India at Rs 11.37 lakh, gets new features
Tata Nexon XZ+(L)

Tata Motors has launched the new Tata Nexon XZ+(L) variant in India to mark the roll out of the 400,000th unit of the compact SUV from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. The new Tata Nexon XZ+(L) variant will be available in Petrol and Diesel powertrains, with manual and automatic transmission options. The new Tata Nexon compact SUV model has been priced at Rs 11,37,900 (ex-showroom New Delhi). This new offering by Tata Motors will sport features such as a wireless charger, ventilated leatherette seats, air purifier and an auto-dimming IRVM. Furthermore, the new XZ+(L) variant will also be offered in #Dark edition of Nexon.

It is worth noting that Tata Motors achieved this feat of rolling out the 400,000th Nexon SUV in just seven months after clocking its 300,000 milestone, narrowing the time gap between each milestone of 1 lakh units produced since launch. Tata Nexon has emerged as the best-selling SUV in its segment by topping the sales charts and registering a staggering 72% YTD growth.

Last month, Tata also launched the Tata Nexon Jet Edition in India with top of the line features along with an exclusive exterior and interior colour theme. In addition to all the features of the Jet range combined with the features of the top end model like ventilated seats, electric sunroof with tilt function, air purifier with AQi display amongst others, the Nexon Jet Edition boasts of a wireless charger.

Tata Motors is currently gearing up to launch its most affordable electric vehicle, Tata Tiago EV, in India next week.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 459 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.