Tata Nexon XZ+(L) variant launched in India at Rs 11.37 lakh, gets new features

Tata Nexon XZ+(L)

Tata Motors has launched the new Tata Nexon XZ+(L) variant in India to mark the roll out of the 400,000th unit of the compact SUV from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. The new Tata Nexon XZ+(L) variant will be available in Petrol and Diesel powertrains, with manual and automatic transmission options. The new Tata Nexon compact SUV model has been priced at Rs 11,37,900 (ex-showroom New Delhi). This new offering by Tata Motors will sport features such as a wireless charger, ventilated leatherette seats, air purifier and an auto-dimming IRVM. Furthermore, the new XZ+(L) variant will also be offered in #Dark edition of Nexon.

It is worth noting that Tata Motors achieved this feat of rolling out the 400,000th Nexon SUV in just seven months after clocking its 300,000 milestone, narrowing the time gap between each milestone of 1 lakh units produced since launch. Tata Nexon has emerged as the best-selling SUV in its segment by topping the sales charts and registering a staggering 72% YTD growth.

Last month, Tata also launched the Tata Nexon Jet Edition in India with top of the line features along with an exclusive exterior and interior colour theme. In addition to all the features of the Jet range combined with the features of the top end model like ventilated seats, electric sunroof with tilt function, air purifier with AQi display amongst others, the Nexon Jet Edition boasts of a wireless charger.

Tata Motors is currently gearing up to launch its most affordable electric vehicle, Tata Tiago EV, in India next week.