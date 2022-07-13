Tata Nexon XM+ (S) variant with touchscreen infotainment system launched, priced at Rs 9.75 lakh

Tata Nexon XM+ (S)

Tata Motors has introduced a new variant of the Tata Nexon compact SUV in India - the XM+(S). Placed between the XM (S) and the XZ+, this newest addition is loaded with features and will be available at a starting price of Rs 9.75 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available in Calgary White, Daytona Grey, Flame Red and Foliage Green colour options, the Nexon XM+(S) will come equipped with an electric sunroof, 7-inch floating infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4 speaker system, cooled glove box, rear AC vents, rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps, digital instrument cluster, multi drive modes, 12 V rear power socket and a shark fin antenna.

According to Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., “With more than 3,50,000 Nexons on the road, it has successfully marked its place as the #1 SUV in India and has undoubtedly been the flagbearer of Tata Motors’ commitment to safety, paving the way for other segment-defining products from our stable. Taking this momentum ahead, we are happy to introduce the feature-rich XM+(S) variant, which will certainly diversify our Nexon portfolio further and draw newer customers to our showrooms.”

Recently featured as the 4th top-selling car in India, the Nexon has multiple awards to its name. With 33 petrol and 29 diesel variants on offer for the customers to choose from, the Nexon portfolio stands strong with a total of 62 variants.