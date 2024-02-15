Tata Nexon scores 5-stars in GNCAP rating, watch crash test video here

The Nexon was the first model to achieve a five star SaferCarsForIndia rating in 2018. In 2023 the new Nexon was updated with additional safety equipment, including six airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard.

Tata Motors has announced that the new Nexon (ICE) has become the latest recipient of the 5-star rating (32.22/34 points) for adult occupant protection and 5-star rating (44.52/49 points) for child occupant protection from Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. All of Tata Motors’ new SUV models have now earned a 5-star rating from Global NCAP.

The Tata Nexon has achieved the second highest Global NCAP score for adult and child occupant safety in SaferCarsForIndia testing to date. Tata also holds the top spot for their Safari/Harrier rating. The Nexon voluntary test is amongst the final results in the campaign as Bharat NCAP is activated.

The new rating is valid for models produced as from August 8th 2023.





Global NCAP’s crash test protocols assess frontal and side impact protection for all models, as well as Electronic Stability Control (ESC). Pedestrian protection and side pole impact protection assessments are required for vehicles scoring the highest star ratings.

The Tata Nexon showed a stable structure and robust restraint systems which offered good protection. The model offered almost full protection for child occupants in the dynamic tests and is fitted with i-size anchorages and a passenger airbag disabling switch, making it very versatile for transporting child occupants.

The Nexon meets UN127 and GTR9 requirements for pedestrian protection as standard. The model also complies with Global NCAP’s ESC requirements and offers seatbelt reminders in all seating positions.