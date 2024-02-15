Twitter
Meet actor who made debut with Sushmita, gave many flop films, quit acting, married a CM's granddaughter, his wife is..

Indian-origin Meta engineer in US kills 4-year-old twins, wife before shooting himself

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 exams begin today; check reporting time and dos, don'ts to follow

Meet former beauty queen who worked with Akshay, Shahid, Kareena, one incident ruined her life, quit acting, is now..

SC to pronounce verdict on validity of Electoral Bond today

Meet actor who made debut with Sushmita, gave many flop films, quit acting, married a CM's granddaughter, his wife is..

Meet former beauty queen who worked with Akshay, Shahid, Kareena, one incident ruined her life, quit acting, is now..

Meet actor who made debut with Sushmita, gave many flop films, quit acting, married a CM's granddaughter, his wife is..

Meet former beauty queen who worked with Akshay, Shahid, Kareena, one incident ruined her life, quit acting, is now..

Abhishek Bachchan rejected these three films which proved to be game changer for Aamir Khan’s career

Tata Nexon scores 5-stars in GNCAP rating, watch crash test video here

The Nexon was the first model to achieve a five star SaferCarsForIndia rating in 2018. In 2023 the new Nexon was updated with additional safety equipment, including six airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 07:02 AM IST

Tata Motors has announced that the new Nexon (ICE) has become the latest recipient of the 5-star rating (32.22/34 points) for adult occupant protection and 5-star rating (44.52/49 points) for child occupant protection from Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. All of Tata Motors’ new SUV models have now earned a 5-star rating from Global NCAP.

The Tata Nexon has achieved the second highest Global NCAP score for adult and child occupant safety in SaferCarsForIndia testing to date. Tata also holds the top spot for their Safari/Harrier rating. The Nexon voluntary test is amongst the final results in the campaign as Bharat NCAP is activated.

The Nexon was the first model to achieve a five star SaferCarsForIndia rating in 2018. In 2023 the new Nexon was updated with additional safety equipment, including six airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard. The new rating is valid for models produced as from August 8th 2023.

Global NCAP’s crash test protocols assess frontal and side impact protection for all models, as well as Electronic Stability Control (ESC). Pedestrian protection and side pole impact protection assessments are required for vehicles scoring the highest star ratings. 

The Tata Nexon showed a stable structure and robust restraint systems which offered good protection. The model offered almost full protection for child occupants in the dynamic tests and is fitted with i-size anchorages and a passenger airbag disabling switch, making it very versatile for transporting child occupants.

The Nexon meets UN127 and GTR9 requirements for pedestrian protection as standard. The model also complies with Global NCAP’s ESC requirements and offers seatbelt reminders in all seating positions.

Meet actor who made debut with Sushmita, gave many flop films, quit acting, married a CM's granddaughter, his wife is..

