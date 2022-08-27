Tata Nexon, Safari, Harrier Jet edition launched: What’s new and what’s not

Tata Motors has introduced Jet Edition, a brand-new trim level for its Harrier, Nexon, and Safari SUVs. The maker claims that the Jet Edition was motivated by the opulence of business jets and top of the line features along with an exclusive exterior and interior colour theme.

Here's what's new

Starlight, a brand-new exterior colour, has been applied to the SUVs. It has a roof that is finished in platinum silver and a body colour that is an earthy bronze. Jet Black paint covers the alloy wheels. Silver plating has been applied to the front and rear skid plates.

The inside is now decorated in a dual-tone shade. Oyster White and Granite Black are Tata Motors' primary colours. The dashboard, the centre console, and the door pads are all embellished in bronze. Decorated stitching in bronze thread, with a triangular arrow pattern, and 'JET' embroidery adorn the front headrests of the seats.

In addition to these changes, Tata has also included some new conveniences in all of its SUVs. The Nexon is a compact SUV featuring amenities including a wireless charger, an electric sunroof with a tilt function, a built-in air purifier with an AQi display, and ventilated front seats.

Driver Doze Off Alert, Panic Brake Alert, and After Impact Braking have been added to the Harrier and Safari. There are a total of 14 safety measures included on both SUVs, and these add to that. In addition, a type C charger for mobile devices is now available in each seat row. The Safari's second-row bench and captain's chairs have just been upgraded with new Winged Comfort Head Restraints.

With either the manual or automatic gearbox, you may use the electronic parking brake. The Jet Edition has a built-in air cleaner and wireless charger in addition to the standard features of Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Benecke-Kaliko and Oyster White with perforated leatherette and Bronze inlays are the new upholstery colours. All four wheels on the Harrier now have disc brakes.

Here is what isn't new​

All SUVs have the same mechanical specifications as their regular models, but the Jet Edition adds a few aesthetically pleasing touches to the outside and inside. None of the SUVs have had their mechanical components updated.