Tata Nexon facelift spied in India with led DRLs, likely to launch next year

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon is already a best-seller, and the company hopes to increase its lead over competitors with the release of a facelift model in the near future. There's a good chance of this happening, given the next Nexon makeover will include several changes. Updates to the Nexon facelift's look won't be the only thing that's new.

The Nexon makeover, as shown in spy by Rushlane, will have a front LED light bar. A little drop in bumper height accommodates new placement of the headlights. Next-generation Tata vehicles, including the Curvv and the Sierra EV, are using a new design language, and these updates are in accordance with it.

Also included in the Nexon EV refresh are new alloy wheels. A possible upgrade to the taillights is an X-shaped light source rather than the Y-shaped one utilised in the present model. The Nexon refresh will also have an LED strip in the back, much like the current model.

The highest trim levels of the redesigned Nexon will have posh amenities including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. New 7-inch digital instrument TFT clusters are also an option. Likewise, it's probable that the upholstery will get some kind of refresh.

Advantageous driver assistance systems (ADAS) might be included in a Nexon facelift, giving it a significant advantage over its competitors. If so, it'll be the first SUV with ADAS that measures less than 4 metres in length. It's also the least expensive SUV with automatic emergency braking.

The ADAS characteristics of the updated Nexon are most likely adapted from Harrier and Safari. Moreover, six airbags are probably installed for added protection.

Existing premium features in Nexon will be preserved in the updated version. Features like a power sunroof, heated rear seats, and heated steering wheel are only the tip of the iceberg.

The updated Nexon will be powered by a new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, which produces 125 PS of power and 225 Newton-metres of maximum torque. A dual-clutch automatic gearbox will be an option. The current 1.2 litre petrol engine produces 120 Hp and 170 Nm. Users may anticipate a dramatic improvement in driving dynamics, as is plain to see.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine used in Nexon will remain unchanged. Power and torque are rated at 115 PS and 260 Nm. Both a manual and an automatic 6-speed transmission are available. All three of Nexon's available driving modes—Eco, City, and Sport—will carry over to the updated model.