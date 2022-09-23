Search icon
Tata Nexon EV Max becomes first electric car to reach world’s highest motorable road at Umling La pass

Available in two trim options – the Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux, it is claimed to offer 33% higher battery capacity.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

Tata Nexon EV Max

Tata Motors has announced that its electric SUV, Tata Nexon EV Max has made a landmark entry into the India Book of Records. The Nexon EV Max successfully scaled the World’s highest motorable road at Umling La pass, located in Ladakh at 19,024 Ft., above the sea level. It is the 1st ever electric car to achieve this feat. A team of expert drivers started the journey from Leh and completed this record on September 18, 2022.

Equipped with a 40.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, the Nexon EV Max produces 105 kW (143 PS) of power and delivers an instant torque of 250 Nm. Available in two trim options – the Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux, it is claimed to offer 33% higher battery capacity. It comes in 3 colour options – Intensi-Teal (exclusive to the Nexon EV Max), Daytona Grey and Pristine White. When it comes to interiors, it gets ventilated leatherette seats, rear AC vents, jewelled control knob with active display and rear AC vents.

The feature and spec advantages of Nexon EV Max such as: Certified ARAI range of 437 km, ESP with i-VBAC, Hill Descent Control, IP 67 rated battery pack and motor, Auto-dimming IRVM, Electronic Parking Brake and Auto Vehicle hold makes its capable of being driven in any terrain conditions. The Multi-mode regen feature especially helps in high altitude adding range to the vehicle when coming downhill. It is also compatible with multiple charging options such as, DC fast charging, AC fast charging or regular charging from any 15 A plug point, allowing the user to operate in remote areas as well. 

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said “We are thrilled to witness the Nexon EV Max achieving this remarkable milestone which further demonstrates its capabilities. All Nexon EV Max users have the freedom to undertake regular and uninterrupted long-distance travel with superior ride & handling. Not only it offers more range and power, but also supports faster charging while improving the overall driving efficiency and further providing an uncompromised EV ownership experience. Besides, it has an inherent advantage of high altitude, thinner air, lower pressure having no impact on its performance. This has been well established with this milestone and such achievements will further encourage the Indian customer to #EvolveToElectric.”

