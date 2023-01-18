Tata Nexon EV gets price cut as company launches new variant with better range

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Motors has dropped costs for the Nexon EV and also released a new trim in the Max line-up. The base price for a Tata Nexon EV has dropped to Rs 14.49 lakh, while the top-of-the-line Max model costs Rs 18.99 lakh (both ex-showroom). The advertised range of the Nexon EV Max has also increased, currently standing at 453 kilometres.

According to Autocar India, prices for the Nexon EV have gone down by Rs 50,000 for the basic trim, while the fully-loaded Max XZ+ Lux model sees a price cut of Rs 85,000. See below for specific price reductions for each Nexon EV model.

Due to the recent price announcement for the new Mahindra XUV400, this price cut is in direct competition with it. The top-end XUV400 model was Rs 85,000 cheaper than the Nexon EV when both were first introduced. This change means that the current highest price for any model is precisely Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

As a result of the government's PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) plan, Tata's Nexon EV costs have been reduced. However, the price decrease is also a deliberate effort to confront the XUV400 which is the Nexon EV's first and only direct opponent. The XUV400's starting EC trim with its smaller 34.5kWh battery costs between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 16.49 lakh, while the EL trim with its bigger 39.4kWh battery costs Rs 18.99 lakh (all ex-showroom).

The range of the revised Tata Motors Nexon EV Max has been increased from 437 km to 453 km (MIDC cycle), an increase of 16 km. There is, however, no change to the 40.5kWh battery, and this has been made possible by a software update. The improved range, too, is shockingly close to the 456km stated range (MIDC) of the XUV400 EV.

Existing users of the Nexon EV Max will also benefit from this improved range that will be made available to them through a software update from February 15. However, the Prime models with the smaller 30.2kWh battery have not seen any changes to their range.