Tata Nexon EV catches fire while driving in Pune, reason unknown, watch video

Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV fire in the Katraj region of Pune, Maharashtra, was caused by unauthorised repairs made on April 16, according to Tata Motors. Nobody on board was wounded in the mishap.

A group of technical professionals looked into the Nexon EV fire event thoroughly, according to AutoToday.

According to a statement released by the domestic auto giant, the Nexon EV in question recently had repairs done, during which its left headlights were changed at an unofficial workshop.

According to official records, the Nexon EV XZ+ model at fault in this blaze was just a few months old when it caught fire.

It's not the first time a Nexon EV has burned down, either. A Nexon electric vehicle caught fire in Mumbai, Maharashtra, in June 2022. Thankfully, nobody was hurt in that incident either.

The base pricing of a Tata Nexon EV is Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with the highest-end model costing Rs 19.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

The base Nexon EV Prime comes with a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery and an electric motor producing 129 hp and 245 Nm of torque, while the top-tier Nexon EV Max has a 40.5 kWh lithium-ion battery and an electric motor producing 143 hp and 250 Nm of torque. Nexon EV Prime has a claimed range of 312 km, while Nexon EV Max has a stated range of 453 km.

The Nexon EV has become the best-selling EV in India. First available in January of 2020, it has already sold more than 50,000 in total.

Compared to the 19,668 EVs it sent out in FY22, Tata Motors' FY23 total EV volume (domestic market + export) increased by 154% to 50,043.

Tata Motors' lineup of electric vehicles also includes the Tiago (Tiago.ev) and the Tigor (Tigor.ev), in addition to the Nexon EV.