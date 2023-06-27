Tata Nexon EV becomes India’s best-selling EV, achieves 50,000 sales milestone

Tata Motors has announced the achievement of the 50,000 sales mark for India’s bestselling EV, the Nexon EV. Since its launch in 2020, the Nexon EV has revolutionised the EV market in India. The Nexon EV is currently being sold in over 500 cities across India and has been driven over 900 million km and counting, across varying terrains. Powered by an enhanced range of 453km, the Nexon EV successfully entered the India Book of Records by covering the ‘Fastest’ Kashmir to Kanyakumari drive in an EV.

The Nexon EV contributes upto 15% to the total Nexon brand sales and is available in Prime, Max, and #Dark variants, with prices starting from Rs 14.49 lakhs. As per the sales trend, many young buyers are opting for the Nexon EV. Tata Motors recently introduced the upgraded Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX at a starting price of Rs 18.79 Lakh (ex-showroom, All India for the 3.3 kW AC charger). Enhanced with a superior and high tech feature upgrade, this top of the line variant of the MAX boasts of a 26.03 cm (10.25 inch) Touchscreen Infotainment system by HARMAN, high resolution (1920X720) High Definition (HD) display with slick response, Android Auto & Apple Carplay over WiFi, High Definition Rear View Camera, and 180+ voice commands in six languages.



The Nexon EV has features like leatherette ventilated seats, wireless charger, electric sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, multi drive modes, and multi-regen options. The product is also packed with safety features like ESP with iVBAC, electronic parking brake with auto hold, dual airbags, and all disc brakes. The Nexon EV supports multiple charging options - 3.3 kW AC charging, 7.2 kW AC fast charging, and is compatible with DC fast charging.