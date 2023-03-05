Tata Nexon ADAS variant with new turbo petrol engine likely to launch later this year

Tata Nexon

Tata Motors is giving the Nexon a makeover, as shown by the recent appearance of spy photos of the car online. More information about the updated sub-four metre SUV has been revealed by the manufacturer in advance of its possible upcoming introduction.

When it debuts, the updated Tata Nexon will include standard adaptive cruise control (ADAS). The Harrier and the Safari, its more mature brothers, also have the ADAS package. This makes it reasonable to assume that the functionality will eventually make its way to the Nexon.

The Nexon facelift is anticipated to provide minor cosmetic changes to the outside while maintaining a mostly identical design to the outgoing iteration. The exterior is rumoured to get a makeover that includes new bumpers, headlights, and daytime running lights (DRLs) that use LED technology. Possible updates include a new back bumper and updated alloy wheels. The new 10.25-inch touchscreen device, which might be standard in Nexon, offers enhanced visuals and responsiveness.

Tata's premium SUVs in the new Red Dark Editions are the only ones now available with ADAS technology. It comes included with features including Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Rear Collision Warning (RCW), Lane Change Alert (LCA), and High Beam Assist.

The Nexon's redesign will not change the car's standard 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine will have its output increased. Instead of 118 horsepower and 170 nm of torque, you may count on 125 bhp and 225 nm. It is anticipated that the Tata Nexon Facelift would be introduced at the end of the year 2023.