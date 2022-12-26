Search icon
Tata Motors to likely unveil new Tata Punch EV at Auto Expo 2023

Just like other Tata EVs, the Tata Punch EV is also likely to get multiple battery pack options.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 08:57 AM IST

The Tata Punch EV will be unlike other Tata EVs that are direct ICE to EV conversions.

Tata Motors has been leading the affordable EV race in India for quite a while now and with an aim to keep that dominance in the market, the automaker will showcase a new electric version of its compact SUV next month. As per a report by Autocar India, Tata Motors will showcase the near-production ready version of Tata Punch EV at the Auto Expo 2023. The report suggests that the Tata Punch EV will go into production and the company is aiming to launch the car in festive season.

The Tata Punch EV will be unlike other Tata EVs that are direct ICE to EV conversions. According to the report, the Tata Punch will be based on Tata Motors’ new Sigma architecture, a modified version of ALFA platform. For those who are unaware, the company designed the ALFA platform with electrification in mind and the platform currently backed the Altroz and ICE-powered Punch.

The re-engineered platform will help the company to better integrate the EV technology in the car by reducing the weight and creating more space for the battery pack. The car is expected to use the similar powertrain set-up as existing Tata Motors EVs that feature a permanent magnet synchronous motor that powers the front wheels.

Just like other Tata EVs, the Tata Punch EV is also likely to get multiple battery pack options. When it comes to price, the Tata Punch EV can be expected to be Rs 1 lakh-1.5 lakh more costly than the top-of-the-line Tata Punch AMT.

