Tata Motors to launch its most expensive car tomorrow, check details of new Tata Safari 2023

Tata Motors’ growth in the past few years has been phenomenal and most credit for that goes to a wide portfolio that is continuously updated with new features. Tata Motors rolls out special editions or new versions of their cars from time to time to cater to the wide audience of the country. After launching the new 2023 Tata Nexon and Tata Nexon EV in India, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the new Tata Safari in India. The 2023 Tata Safari SUV has already been unveiled by the company and its price will be announced at a special launch event tomorrow (October 17). The outgoing Tata Safari XZA Plus (O) 6 S Red Dark Edition is the most expensive Tata Motors’ car launched till date which is currently priced at Rs 25.21 lakh (ex-showroom). With a range of new features, redesigned cabin and a comprehensive facelift, the new 2023 Tata Safari will most likely cost more than its predecessor, making it the most expensive Tata Motors car ever.

The new 2023 Tata Safari features a parametric grille at the front with a full-width LED strip, vertically stacked headlamps and fog lamps. A refined "tiepin" detail with the ‘SAFARI’ branding separates the headlamp and fog lamp. The rugged SUV characteristics are underscored by the robust skid plate on the frontend. Safari’s stance is enhanced by its unique, sturdy wheel design. Inside, it offers a connected digital environment with a 31.24cm central infotainment screen, a 26.03cm instrument cluster, electronic touch controls, and a four-spoke phygital steering wheel, featuring an illuminated logo.

In terms of features, the new Safari gets powered tailgate with gesture opening, dual-zone in addition to a standard fully automatic temperature control across variants, powered and ventilated driver and co-driver seats with electric boss mode, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, multi mood lighting, winged comfort head restraints in the second row, sunshades for the second row, a 45W C-Type fast charger, a wireless charger, an air purifier with AQI display and much more.