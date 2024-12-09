The price increase will vary depending on model and variant, Tata Motors said.

Tata Group, once led by Ratan Tata, is a well-known name in the business world. It is present in several sectors including automobile, FMCG and more. Now, due to input cost and inflation, one of its companies, Tata Motors, will hike the price of its passenger vehicle portfolio, including electric vehicles, by up to 3 per cent from January next year.

The company announced, "Effective January 2025, the price increase will vary depending on model and variant." The company currently has a market cap of Rs 2.94 lakh crore. Its share price is Rs 799.70 as of December 9.

Besides, Tata Motors, various carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki, KIA, Hyundai, Mahindra and JSW MG Motor, have announced to hike vehicle prices from the next month. Luxury automakers Mercdes-Benz India, Audi and BMW have also announced the increase in prices from January, citing a rise in input costs and operational expenses.

