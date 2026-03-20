Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from April 1 amid rising costs: Check revised prices

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AUTOMOBILE
From April 1, Tata Motors passenger vehicles are set to cost more as the Indian automaker has decided to increase prices, citing an increase in input costs.
After announcing an increase in prices of its commercial vehicle range, Tata Motors is set to hike prices of its passenger vehicles as well. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Limited on Friday announced the price hike decision, citing increased input costs. The new revised prices will be effective from April 1, 2026. In an official statement issued on Friday, the Indian automaker said that the weighted average increase will be around 0.5 percent, and the extent will vary depending on the model and its variant.
The decision has been taken by Tata Motors to partially offset the continued increase in input costs. The range of Tata passenger vehicles that will be affected includes Tiago and Safari.
The passenger vehicle sales of Tata Motors saw a 35 percent YoY increase in February 2026. Last year in February, Tata Motors sold 46,811 units, and in the same month in 2026, the Indian automaker sold 63,331 units.
Even in the electric vehicle segment, the company saw a massive increase in sales. In February 2026, it sold 8,385 units, which is quite higher than the sales in the same month last year, which were 5,343 units.
Apart from Tata Motors, BMW India also recently announced a price rise of up to two percent, effective from April 1. Similarly, Mercedes-Benz and Audi have also signalled the same revisions in the coming days.