Tata Motors to deliver 5000 Xpres-T EVs, signs MoU with Everest Fleet

The new Xpres-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions).

Tata Motors has signed an MoU with Everest Fleet Private Limited for the delivery of 5000 Xpres-T EVs. To mark the celebration, Tata Motors has handed over 100 cars to the firm. In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the ‘Xpres’ brand exclusively for fleet customers, and the Xpres-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The new Xpres-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point.

It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior gives it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager, Network Management and EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd. said, “We are delighted to associate with Everest Fleet Private Limited for the deployment of 5000 Xpres-T EVs electric sedans in their fleet. With enhanced safety, fast charging solution, a premium interior theme, and dynamic performance at an affordable price, the Xpres-T EV has created a new benchmark in India’s EV fleet segment with a market share of more than 90%. Through such partnerships, we are successfully moving towards enhancing EV adoption in India, thereby helping the country #EvolveToElectric.”

Tata Motors is leading the e-mobility wave in India with a commanding market share of 87% in FY’22 and over 50,000 Tata EVs rolled out from the plant to date in the personal and fleet segment. Furthermore, in an effort to make EVs even more accessible to all, Tata Motors is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance, and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India.