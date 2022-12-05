Tata Motors takes a dig at Mahindra in a cryptic Instagram post, celebrates Nexon EV sales ahead of XUV 400 launch

Tata Motors has launched several new variants of the Tata Nexon EV as the Tata Nexon EV Max.

Tata Motors has been leading the EV race in the country for a quite a long time now and when it comes to the electric SUV segment, the Tata Nexon EV is undoubtedly at the top in the segment. Celebrating sale of 35,000 Tata Nexon EVs, Tata Motors shared a cryptic post on Instagram through which it took a dig at Mahindra. The post with the caption ‘Need we say more?’ had Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUVs popular ‘00’. For those who are unaware, the Tata Nexon EV is the first made-in-India high-voltage electric SUV and in the coming months it will get a new rival as the Mahindra XUV 400.

Until now, the Tata Nexon EV was undisputed in its category and it is one of the most recognised electric vehicles in the country. Over the last few months, Tata Motors has launched several new variants of the Tata Nexon EV as the Tata Nexon EV Max. The Tata Nexon EV Max draws its power from a 40.5 kWh battery pack and it is claimed to offer a range of 437 km.



On the other hand, Mahindra has only unveiled the XUV 400 electric SUV and the price of the car will be revealed soon. The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is powered by a powerful motor paired with a 39.4 kW battery pack. It is claimed to deliver best-in-class torque output of 310 Nm which helps the SUV to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 8.3 seconds.

When it comes to range, the Mahindra XUV 400 is claimed to deliver a range of up to 456 km in a single charge. The new Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is based on the eXUV300 concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2021. The new Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV competes against the likes of Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV.