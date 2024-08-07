Twitter
Bangladesh: Interim govt headed by Muhammad Yunus to take oath tomorrow

Vinesh Phogat's first picture from hospital surfaces after her disqualification from Paris Olympics , See here

India losing allies: What is Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's achievement?

Not Sundar Pichai, Nandan Nilekani or Nikesh Arora…this 'Danveer' of IIT donated 288 crores to his institute

Meet woman who left high-paying job to crack UPSC, got AIR 23 with self-study, but didn't become IAS officer due to…

Automobile

Tata Motors launches Tata Curvv EV in India; bookings to start on this date

Tata Motors has launched another range of its Electric Vehicles (EV), Curvv EV in India , which is available in five variants and five different colours.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 06:02 PM IST

Tata Motors launches Tata Curvv EV in India; bookings to start on this date
Tata Curvv EV launched in India (Image/X)
Tata Motors launched much-anticipated Tata Curvv EV coupe in India today, i.e., August 7. The EV, with prices atarting at Rs 17.49 lakhs. It is available in five variants and has two battery packs at different prices. 

The bookings for the coupe will begin on August 12. The customers can get it booked online or by visiting their nearest Tata Showrooms. 

The newly-launched vehicles offers two battery pack options, 45kWh and 55kWh units. The range of these versions reportedly stands at 502km and 585km, respectively. The Tata Curvv EV is available in five colours, i.e, Empowered Oxide, Pristine White, Flame Red, Virtual Sunrise, and Pure Grey. 

In addition, the interested customers can choose from five variants -- Creative, Accomplished, Accomplished+ S, Empowered+, and Empowered+ A -- with each variant consisting of varying features. 

In terms of the design, Tata Curvv EV, while keeping up with the company's design language, sports sleek LED headlights and a bold grille at the front end. It also consists of LED DRL light on the front with LED projector headlamps. Another higjhlights include an 18-inch alloy wheels, rooftop-mounted spoilers and more. 

The Curvv SUV, taking inspiration from Nexon, features a large floating touchscreen infotainment system with latest connectivity options. Safety features include six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, ESP along with a range of other features.

In terms of interior comfort, the Curvv EV's top trim offers leatherette upholstery, auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated seats, front six-way adjustable front seats, multi-mood ambient lighting, a two-step rear seat recline functionality, front and rear USB Type-C ports, and much more. 

Notably, the launch of Curvv EV marks Tata's fifth electric vehicle release, followed by Nexon, Tiago, Punch, and Tigor. 

The growing inclination towards Electric Vehicles (EV) in the country can be explained by the consistent climate change and skyrocketing pollution levels. According to Tata, by switching to EVs, India will curb its Carbondioxide (CO2) emissions by one Giga tonne by 2030.

The EVs are conducive to minimising pollution levels, and lowering fuel costs. 

