Tata launches Nexon iCNG, check price, mileage, other features

The launch of such CNG vehicles like Nexon iCNG comes at the right time when the sales of CNG vehicles in India have gone up by 38% in FY2024

Tata Motors has brought a major update to the Indian automotive market by introducing the Nexon iCNG, which is a compressed natural gas version of the highly successful sub-compact SUV. Priced at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), this new addition is part of Tata’s broader plans to improve its Nexon portfolio, which has been refreshed earlier this year.

The Nexon iCNG also comes with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and offers 100hp of power and 170 Nm of torque. It comes with 6-speed manual transmissions and has fuel economy of 24 km per kg. This model incorporates Tata Motors’ unique dual-cylinder technology, which provides a real-world boot capacity of 321 litres, the spare wheel having been relocated under the car, like in the Punch iCNG.

Safety is paramount to Tata, and the Nexon iCNG gets six airbags and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) across the range. Also, customers can get acquainted with such innovations as a panoramic roof and a 10.25-inch digital cluster with navigation. The Nexon iCNG will come in eight different trims to allow consumers to make the best choices based on their needs.

Consistent with the iCNG version, Tata Motors is also planning to upgrade the EV version of the Nexon to incorporate an additional range thus fortifying its commitment to the green mobility segment. The company is also launching the Red Dark Edition, which is based on the company’s Dark series observed in models such as the Harrier and Safari. This edition is expected to have a far more eye-catching appearance with new interior elements.

