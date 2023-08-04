Headlines

Tata Motors launches its most affordable CNG SUV in India, priced at Rs 7.09 lakh

Along with Tata Punch iCNG, the company has also added twin-cylinder technology to Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor CNG models.

Aug 04, 2023

Tata Motors has launched the new Tata Punch iCNG in India today (August 4) at a starting price of Rs 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Tata Punch iCNG features similar twin-cylinder technology as seen on the CNG variant of Tata Altroz. The technology offers non-compromised boot space. The Punch iCNG is built on the modern ALFA Architecture platform that has been proven for safety by receiving the 5-Star Global NCAP adult safety rating at the time of launch. 

The Tata Punch iCNG is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron engine that produces power of 73.4 PS @6000 rpm and torque of 103 Nm @ 3230 rpm. Thermal incident protection cuts off CNG supply to the engine and releases gas into the atmosphere as a measure of safety. The twin cylinders located below the luggage area offer the safest solution as the valves and pipes are protected under the load floor minimizing the risk of potential damage. Additionally, the enhanced rear body structure and 6 point mounting system for the CNG tanks provide additional rear crash safety for the Punch iCNG.

The Punch iCNG comes with advanced features like Voice assisted Electric Sunroof, Front Seat Armrest, USB-C Type charger and a Shark fin antenna. The new Punch iCNG will sport intuitive features such as Automatic Projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16” diamond cut alloy wheels, 7" infotainment system by Harman™ that supports Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, rain sensing wipers, height adjustable driver seat and many more.

Along with Tata Punch iCNG, the company has also added twin-cylinder technology to Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor CNG models.

