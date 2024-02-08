Tata Motors launches India’s cheapest CNG automatic car, priced at just Rs…

Tata Tiago iCNG AMT will come in 3 variants – XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG & XZA NRG while the Tata Tigor iCNG AMT will be available in 2 variants – XZA CNG & XZA+ CNG.

Tata Motors has announced the launch of the Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT, India’s first AMT CNG Cars. With an impressive claimed mileage of 28.06 Km/kg, the cars will be available at a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakhs for the Tiago iCNG and Rs 8.84 lakhs for the Tigor iCNG (Ex-showroom Delhi). This mean that Tata Tiago iCNG AMT is the cheapest CNG automatic car in India. Adding to the current color palate, the company will be introducing an interesting new Tornado Blue in the Tiago, Grassland Beige in Tiago NRG and a Meteor Bronze in the Tigor. Tata Tiago iCNG AMT will come in 3 variants – XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG & XZA NRG while the Tata Tigor iCNG AMT will be available in 2 variants – XZA CNG & XZA+ CNG.

“Tata Motors boasts of the widest CNG portfolio, including Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and the Punch. As one of the top 2 brands in the CNG market, we have experienced a remarkable 67.9% growth in CNG sales in FY24 compared to the previous year. With the introduction of these Intelligent, Safe and Powerful twins, we are confident to further improve demand for this fuel option, in turn continuing to sustain our growth momentum in passenger cars.” said Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

By incorporating Twin Cylinder CNG technology to free up the much-needed boot space in CNG cars, Tata Motors is pioneering a new trend with the introduction of automatic transmission in CNG vehicles. Customers can now book the preferred car of their choice by visiting their nearest Tata Motors authorized dealership or online for Rs 21,000. Since its launch, Tiago and Tigor have achieved key milestones, embodying Tata Motors' new design philosophy and paving the way for future models. Over the years, the Tiago and Tigor have earned immense popularity among numerous young and dynamic customers.