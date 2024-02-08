Twitter
Headlines

Israel's PM Netanyahu dismisses Hamas' proposals for ceasefire, says 'we are on way to complete victory'

Tata Motors launches India’s cheapest CNG automatic car, priced at just Rs…

Meet star with Rs 3100 crore net worth, has Rs 800-crore property, studio, sports teams; still not India's richest actor

Meet man, left job to build Rs 698000 crore firm, donated over Rs 285 crore, he now has net worth of Rs…

Biggest box office flop lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss lost job, director went into hiding, star had no film for years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel's PM Netanyahu dismisses Hamas' proposals for ceasefire, says 'we are on way to complete victory'

Tata Motors launches India’s cheapest CNG automatic car, priced at just Rs…

Meet star with Rs 3100 crore net worth, has Rs 800-crore property, studio, sports teams; still not India's richest actor

Side effects of Vitamin D overdose

Largest birds in the world

Benefits of drinking anjeer water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet star with Rs 3100 crore net worth, has Rs 800-crore property, studio, sports teams; still not India's richest actor

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals his son, wife’s reaction to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal: ‘He was saying that…’

Biggest box office flop lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss lost job, director went into hiding, star had no film for years

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Tata Motors launches India’s cheapest CNG automatic car, priced at just Rs…

Tata Tiago iCNG AMT will come in 3 variants – XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG & XZA NRG while the Tata Tigor iCNG AMT will be available in 2 variants – XZA CNG & XZA+ CNG.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Tata Motors has announced the launch of the Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT, India’s first AMT CNG Cars. With an impressive claimed mileage of 28.06 Km/kg, the cars will be available at a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakhs for the Tiago iCNG and Rs 8.84 lakhs for the Tigor iCNG (Ex-showroom Delhi). This mean that Tata Tiago iCNG AMT is the cheapest CNG automatic car in India. Adding to the current color palate, the company will be introducing an interesting new Tornado Blue in the Tiago, Grassland Beige in Tiago NRG and a Meteor Bronze in the Tigor. Tata Tiago iCNG AMT will come in 3 variants – XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG & XZA NRG while the Tata Tigor iCNG AMT will be available in 2 variants – XZA CNG & XZA+ CNG.

“Tata Motors boasts of the widest CNG portfolio, including Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and the Punch. As one of the top 2 brands in the CNG market, we have experienced a remarkable 67.9% growth in CNG sales in FY24 compared to the previous year. With the introduction of these Intelligent, Safe and Powerful twins, we are confident to further improve demand for this fuel option, in turn continuing to sustain our growth momentum in passenger cars.” said Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. 

By incorporating Twin Cylinder CNG technology to free up the much-needed boot space in CNG cars, Tata Motors is pioneering a new trend with the introduction of automatic transmission in CNG vehicles. Customers can now book the preferred car of their choice by visiting their nearest Tata Motors authorized dealership or online for Rs 21,000. Since its launch, Tiago and Tigor have achieved key milestones, embodying Tata Motors' new design philosophy and paving the way for future models. Over the years, the Tiago and Tigor have earned immense popularity among numerous young and dynamic customers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur bless with a baby boy, couple says 'we are bursting with joy'

Aamir Khan says he is ready to work again, wants to do 'age-appropriate' romantic films: 'Can't become an...'

Man turns heads by purchasing foldable house for Rs 21 lakh from Amazon, details here

Migrant worker from Punjab shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services rubbishes reports of massive deal, Paytm now at Rs 27800 crore…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE