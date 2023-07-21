Headlines

Tata Motors launches India’s most affordable car with electric sunroof, priced at Rs 7.35 lakh

The Altroz XM variant will come equipped with high end features such as steering-mounted controls, driver seat height adjuster, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, R16 full wheel cover and a premium-looking dashboard.

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 10:51 PM IST

Tata Motors has launched India's cheapest car with an electric sunroof. Tata Motors has introduced two new variants in the Altroz line up, the XM and XM(S), priced attractively at Rs 6.90 lakhs and Rs 7.35 lakhs, respectively (ex-showroom). The introduction of high-end features in these variants including the electric sunroof in XM(S) makes Altroz the most affordable premium hatchback to be offered with a sunroof. The XM and XM(S) variant will be positioned in between the Altroz XE and the XM+, thereby broadening the appeal of this best-selling premium hatchback. These variants will only be available in the 1.2 L Revotron petrol engine with manual transmission.

The Altroz XM variant will come equipped with high end features such as steering-mounted controls, driver seat height adjuster, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, R16 full wheel cover and a premium-looking dashboard. The XM(S) will additionally boast an electric sunroof. Customers will also be able to enhance these cars with a bigger infotainment system as per their choice from the Tata Motors accessories catalogue.
 
As an added advantage, the Altroz will now offer four power windows and remote keyless entry as a standard feature across its manual petrol variants. Along with this there are several additions to the existing Altroz 1.2 Revotron Petrol Manual variants as well.
• XE variant will now come with rear power windows and remote keyless entry with follow me home lamps
• XM+/ XM+S will be equipped with Reverse camera, Driver seat height adjuster, Cruise control, top-end dashboard look
• XT will boast of Driver seat height adjuster, R16 Hyperstyle wheels and Rear defogger.

