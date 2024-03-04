Twitter
Tata Motors launches Dark edition of Nexon, Safari and Harrier, price starts at just Rs…

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 01:08 PM IST

Tata Motors has launched the Dark edition of Nexon, Safari and Harrier. Available at a starting price of Rs 11.45 lakh for the new Nexon, the DARK range has been a trend setter in the industry. The exterior design of the Nexon Dark showcases a bold and aggressive SUV style, characterized by a chiseled hood, sleek LED lamps, and a dynamic stance. This distinctive look is further enhanced by the exclusive Dark mascot and dark exterior treatment. The focus has been on elevating the interior with luxurious and exclusive all-black aesthetics, featuring black leatherette seats adorned with Dark badging embroidered on the headrests.

On the other hand, the Harrier Dark and Safari Dark boast advanced features, including welcome and goodbye signature animation on front and rear LED DRLs, LED DRLs with center position lamp in the front, and a driver knee airbag for enhanced safety. The audio experience is taken to new heights with 10 JBL Speakers featuring Advanced Harman AudioworX, while the aesthetics are enhanced with R19 Alloy wheels featuring Aero inserts and a bold Piano Black Grille.

Both models offer dual zone fully atutomatic temperature control, touch-based central control panel with multifunction, and leatherette seats adorned with the Dark logo on the headrests. Additionally, the Safari Dark offers headrests in the 2nd row, along with 2nd row ventilated seats. Apart from this, the SUVs get Dark styling elements such as Bold Oberon Black exteriors, Blackstone Interior theme, and Piano black accents.

