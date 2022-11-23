Tata Motors launches 2022 Tigor EV with new features, colour option: Price, specs and more

Ahead of new Tata Tigor EV, Tata Motors launched the new Tata Tiago NRG iCNG in India earlier this week.

Tata Motors has launched the new Tigor EV sedan with an extended range of 315 km (ARAI certified) and host of technology features. Now available in a new Magnetic Red color option, the Tigor EV comes with new additions like leatherette upholstery, leather wrapped steering wheel, rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps and cruise control. It also offers more tech experience to customers with smart enhancements like multi-mode regen, connected car technology- Zconnect, smartwatch connectivity, iTPMS and tyre puncture repair kit which will be offered as standard across the range.

The new Tigor EV will be available in four trims - XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux priced at Rs 12.49 lakh, Rs 12.99 lakh, Rs 13.49 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh respectively (All prices are ex-showroom India).

As done with the Nexon EV Prime, Tata Motors is extending a free of cost feature update pack to current Tigor EV owners through a software update. Customers can get their vehicles upgraded with multi-mode regeneration, iTPMS and tyre puncture repair kit. Additionally, the existing XZ+ and XZ+ DT customers can also get a smartwatch connectivity upgrade. This service can be availed by visiting any Tata Motors’ authorized service center starting 20th December, 2022.

The Tigor EV delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and is powered by a 26-kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack and an IP67 rated battery pack and motor to make it weather and worry-proof.

According to Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., “The EV industry is witnessing tremendous growth and is gaining popularity in the Indian market. With 50,000 Tata EVs on road and an 89% market share (YTD), we at Tata Motors are solely driving this shift with our extensive portfolio. The recently introduced Tiago.ev – a product launched to democratize the EV market, received a tremendous response and we are elated to announce that it has garnered over 20K bookings in just a month since its launch.



