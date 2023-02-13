Tata Motors increases standard warranty to 3 years/ 1 lakh kms, refreshes portfolio

Tata Motors (Image: Reuters)

Tata Motors has increased its standard warranty from 2 years/ 75000 kms to 3 years/ 1 lakh kms. Tata Motors has introduced its BS6 Phase II range of passenger vehicles with RDE and E20-compliant engines. Tata Motors has refreshed its portfolio across powertrain options of Petrol, Diesel and CNG with new features which will deliver enhanced safety and drivability.

As revealed by the company, the low-end drivability of the Altroz and Punch have been enhanced such that they offer a smoother experience in lower gears. The two models will also see Idle Stop Start as standard coming across all their variants, translating into better on-road mileage.

The Indian automaker has also upgraded the Revotorq diesel engines for both Altroz and Nexon. Additionally, the Nexon Diesel engine has been returned to deliver better performance.

TPMS has been added to the Tiago and Tigor offering better safety. The new range of Tata Motors cars additionally boasts of a more serene in-cabin experience that has been elevated with a quieter cabin, lower NVH and new features. Furthermore, the new RDE-compliant engines are more responsive, and have been tuned such that they offer more efficiency to the customers.

Commenting on the news, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said “Tata Motors has always been an active partner of the Government’s mission to reduce vehicular pollution. We have been constantly innovating and introducing technologies that not only keep emissions in check but also improve upon the unparalleled driving and car ownership experience.”